'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Would Have Said 'Yes' to Marrying Paul: 'I Needed to Know He Did It For Him'

Paul and Micah dated briefly after they chose not to tie the knot on Love Is Blind season 4 — but ultimately ended their relationship

Netflix

Micah Lussier knew she'd say "yes" to Paul Peden on Love Is Blind — if he felt the same way.

On Sunday's Love Is Blind reunion, the exes confirmed they did continue to date after they said "no" at the altar — and still have conflicting views on their wedding day in retrospect.

The season 4 star admitted she was ready to say "I do" during their wedding, but gave Paul the floor before making her own vows. "I knew that I was going to say yes," Micah said tearfully during Sunday's Love Is Blind reunion. "And I didn't want to spend the rest of our life wondering if he was to say yes wondering if he did it not to embarrass me or I needed to know he did it for him."

On Sunday's episode, Paul confirmed he made the right decision in choosing not to wed Micah.

Related:Love Is Blind Stars Jackie and Josh Skip Season 4 Live Reunion

Netflix

"Doing things like making decisions based on other people," he said, "I really do think that you should own your truth and that serves both people in a relationship. So I don't think that I would have, but also I don't know what that feels like. You know, to have your partner choosing you, saying yes, affirming you. I don't know what that feels like, so I don't know. I can't say with a hundred percent certainty that it wouldn't have changed my answer."

Paul also addressed a controversial comment that aired during the finale, in which he claimed he couldn't see Micah as a mother. "I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her," he said. "I don't think that it was a reflection of what she was capable of or anything like that. I think that the better way to phrase that would've been, I can't see us as parents because I couldn't envision myself as she pointed out — couldn't envision myself as a father just as much as I couldn't see in her."

The comment made Micah feel "terrible," she said. "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said. I think because, you know, you would've been a great mom and he knew how important it was for me to be a mom. It's something that I've talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me."

Story continues

Related:Love Is Blind's Micah Let Paul Answer at Altar First So He Didn't Feel 'Backed in a Corner'

Netflix

Micah also said an off-screen date saw Paul say he was uncertain about having kids. "He said to me, 'well, what if I don't want to have kids down the line?'" she continued. "And he brought that to me and I was so upset. So said, you know how important that is to me. So to hear him say that, and I've never heard this before, he's never said that to me. I've never heard about it until after the wedding."

Though Micah was adamant about seeing a future with Paul, fellow Love Is Blind season 4 cast member, Zack Goytowski, defended Paul. He accused Micah of having no intention of ever tying the knot with Paul.

Paul and Micah confirmed they did date for some time after filming Love Is Blind — and after walking away from the altar. They are no longer in a relationship. "It ended pretty quickly after," Paul visited Micah in Arizona, he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.