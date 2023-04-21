Love Is Blind 's Micah Lussier slams Zack Goytowski following reunion: 'Who's here for fame?'

After helping Vanessa Lachey drag ex-fiancée Paul Peden over the coals during Love Is Blind's not-so-live reunion earlier this week, Micah Lussier has some words for Paul's pal, Zack Goytowski.

"I don't know what Zack was on [during the reunion], but it was too much for me," she said during an interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast.

Goytowski raised eyebrows during the season 4 reunion when he told Irina Solomonova, who he got engaged to in the pods before a disastrous honeymoon split them up, that she only went on the Netflix dating series "to get famous." Before that, Solomonova had apologized for her "mean girl" behavior on the show, admitting that she treated Goytowski "like s---."

Lussier, a close friend of Solomonova on the show, came to the other woman's defense on the podcast. "She was sitting there trying to apologize, [whether] you think it's genuine or not. She's sitting there, she showed up, she's doing her best, and it's just dig after dig after dig. To say someone's not there for the right reasons — like, you've plugged your Instagram just in [this] reunion four different times."

Adam Rose/Netflix (2) Zack Goytowski and Micah Lussier during the 'Love Is Blind' season 4 reunion.

During the reunion, Goytowski directed viewers to his Instagram, where he posted a story about his late mother encouraging "grace." Pointing out Goytowski's active presence on social media, Lussier said that Solomonova has "been on ghost mode" since the show had begun airing. "Like, who's here for fame?" she asked.

"You're on a TV show," she added. "You're literally surrounded by cameras. You're actively on Instagram post-show. I mean, be real with yourself. Maybe it's not why you came, but you're making it work."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Lussier admitted to immature behavior, but pushed back against claims that she bullied other participants on the show. She also detailed she and Peden's attempts to date after he rejected her at the altar, and how she put an end to their relationship because she "just wasn't getting enough."

"I didn't feel chosen or wanted," she told Viall. "I didn't feel like he was excited about our future." She added that, after hearing Peden's remarks during the finale about how he couldn't see them raising a family together, she was "confused why we tried at all after the wedding" since he knew how badly she wanted children.

