'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Let Paul Answer at Altar First So He Didn't Feel 'Backed in a Corner'

Micah and Paul's wedding guests were shocked she gave him "the opportunity" to speak before deciding whether they should get married — but she says she didn't do this because she was "afraid"

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Micah Lussier made a very intentional move during the Love Is Blind season 4 finale.

Fans got to see how Micah's love story with Paul Peden concluded in Friday's finale episode. As the pair stood at the altar together, Micah allowed Paul "the opportunity" to answer first about saying "I do" — and he ultimately felt the timing wasn't right for him to say yes.

"I love you," he said at the altar. "But, I don't think that we can choose each other right now."

Now, Micah, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE she wanted Paul, 29, to answer first for a particular reason.

"I think as a viewer, it might seem like I was afraid of saying yes and him saying no. It was actually quite the opposite," she says. "I felt like if I said yes, he might feel like he had to and like he was backed in a corner. And I wanted him to answer for him."

She continues, "I wanted him to say yes or say no because it's what he felt was right in his heart. And I think the only way to do that, knowing him so well, was for him to go ahead and answer first."

Scott Green/Netflix © 2023 Micah on her wedding day

Had she been the one to answer first, Micah admits: "A huge fear of mine was that I was going to say yes and he would say yes just because he felt like he had to."

"Or he didn't want to embarrass me, or 'Okay, well, maybe if she thinks so, maybe I do too,'" she adds. "But the reality is is you have to know and you have to know in your heart to make that commitment to someone. And he did know and it was to say no."

Micah and Paul's relationship had many loving moments throughout the season, but the pair still experienced some bumps along the way.

Scott Green/Netflix © 2023 Paul

Though Micah initially had a strong attraction to Kwame Appiah, she chose to break things off to instead pursue Paul. But Micah later had a rather flirty interaction with Kwame, 33, that ultimately upset his then-fiancée, Chelsea Griffin. (Kwame and Chelsea tied the knot in Friday's finale.)

Micah's close friend Irina Solomonova — who was briefly engaged to Bliss Poureetezadi's now-husband Zack Goytowski — even expressed interest in Paul, which Micah quickly put a stop to.

Micah and Paul were also not on the same page when it came to their long-term goals. He didn't like Micah's idea to "bounce back and forth" between Seattle and where she lives in Arizona. She also wasn't interested in living at Paul's current Seattle apartment, instead suggesting they get another place together.

Courtesy of Netflix

And at one point, Micah's best friend Shelby even expressed concerns about the possible marriage by saying: "I don't think this is it."

Speaking about her friend's criticism of their romance, Micah tells PEOPLE, "I think the thing with Shelby is she does not put anything lightly. I think she's a really blunt person, but she is also my person. She is my sister, she's my best friend. I think everything that she did came strictly from love. She did not want me to get hurt. She's been there through every single heartbreak that I've had, and she was just not going to let it happen again."

"If she didn't think Paul was the right person, she was going to say something. But I did have to take everything that she said, of course, with a grain of salt because she didn't know our whole story," she adds.

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix, and the live reunion special airs Sunday, April 16 from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

