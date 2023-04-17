‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Experiences Delays on Netflix

“Love Is Blind” goes live — or does it?

The mega-hit dating show “Love Is Blind” experienced delays on Netflix Sunday evening, displaying an error message for users attempting to tune into the live stream of the reunion special. The event was set to debut at 5 p.m. PT, but the web browser user interface currently directs to an error message reading: “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again.”

As frustrated reports of a delay continued to pour in on social media, Netflix acknowledged the situation through a post: “Love is… late… #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Moments before the post informing viewers that the reunion would face a 15-minute delay, Netflix was still promoting the live reunion with a kickoff time of 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Variety has reached out to Netflix for comment.

As of 5:30 p.m. PT — at the time this article was published — the reunion remains unavailable to watch on the platform.

The “Love Is Blind” delay appears to be a faux pas. The reunion marks Netflix’s second-ever live event, as the service successfully broadcast the comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” in March, streaming with no widely reported technical issues and drawing sizable viewership numbers over the following days.

Both the “Love Is Blind” reunion and the Chris Rock special represent highly promoted leaps for Netflix, as the streamer looks to continue venturing into live programming. Next year, Netflix will stream the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony live, which will mark the first major awards show to broadcast on a streaming service.

“Love Is Blind” host Vanessa Lachey acknowledged the situation on social media, sharing a video of herself and her husband, co-host Nick Lachey, ready to go live in front of a studio audience.

“Apparently y’all, everyone broke the internet to see this reunion,” Lachey said. “We are ready to roll.”

