Love Is Blind Live Reunion Delayed by Technical Issues on Sunday Night — Netflix Urges Fans to 'Hang Tight'
That was the official word from Netflix on Sunday evening, as Love Is Blind fans (sorta-)patiently waited for Season 4’s live reunion special to start streaming.
Originally set to begin at 8/7c, Love Is Blind Live Reunion had yet to get underway as of
22 41 minutes after the hour, though Netflix with its first tweet suggested just a 15-minute or so delay. The streaming giant also tweeted its “promise” that the special “will be worth the wait.”
The live reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is the first official sit-down with the cast to unpack the season’s biggest moments. And there’s a lot to unpack.
Season 4 was a historic one, with three couples saying “I do” in Friday’s season finale — the most in the series’ history. Cast member Zack also made history when he proposed to Irina, before breaking things off and asking for a redo with another cast member, Bliss. Fans are hoping not only for an update from Zack and Bliss, but to also hear from Irina since she served as the season’s villain.
The live event will also give details on how the fan favorite couple, Tiffany and Brett, have been doing since their wedding day.
The delayed start had the show’s fans on Twitter in a frenzy, sharing pretty hilarious, admittedly overreacting takes on this great ignominy.
we deserve to all share the same password after this #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wClMHJO0ro
— T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023
#LoveIsBlind fans trying to watch the live reunion pic.twitter.com/AawZhJww0T
— Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) April 17, 2023
Me to the brainiacs who decided we needed a live reunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/Ty9PrWG5nz
— Thru the Grapevine Podcast (@ThruTheVinePod) April 17, 2023
Launch Gallery: <i>Love Is Blind</i> Season 4 Finale Recap: Which Couple Broke Up? Who Got Married in the End?
