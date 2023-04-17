‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Delayed By Nearly 35 Minutes; Special Is Netflix’s Second Ever In Live Event Space
The live reunion for Netflix’s Love Is Blind, planned for Sunday night at 5:00 p.m PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, has yet to hit the air.
The reasons behind the delay were not immediately clear, and Netflix couldn’t be reached for comment. But the special bringing an end to the hugely popular reality series’ fourth season is just the second on the part of Netflix in the live event space, on the heels of Chris Rock’s live-streamed stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted on the platform on March 4th.
Netflix did make note of the delay in multiple messages posted to the streamer’s official social media accounts. “15 minutes until these guys take the stage!” wrote the platform in one of its first responses to the debacle.
“Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait…” they wrote in the second accompanying a photo of S4 participant Irina Solomonova.
Deadline will update this story as new details come in…
