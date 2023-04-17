‘Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion’ Crashes Netflix: Live Episode Delayed By Nearly 45 Minutes

The live reunion for Netflix’s Love Is Blind, planned for Sunday night at 5:00 p.m PT / 8:00 p.m. ET, has yet to hit the air.

The reasons behind the delay were not immediately clear, and Netflix couldn’t be reached for comment. But the special bringing an end to the hugely popular reality series’ fourth season is just the second on the part of Netflix in the live event space, on the heels of Chris Rock’s live-streamed stand-up special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which debuted on the platform on March 4th.

“Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again,” read a message on Netflix after the live show failed to load.

Netflix error message when trying to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

Netflix addressed the issue online with a tweet reading, “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Deadline has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update you when we hear back.

A hugely popular series out of Netflix’s ever-expanding reality dating universe, also encompassing such series as The Ultimatum, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, Love Is Blind follows a series of single men and women from one specific metropolitan area (Seattle, Washington this season) as they go on blind speed dates within adjoined rooms called “pods,” getting engaged without ever seeing one another face to face. The show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned for its fourth season on March 24th and has already been picked up for a fifth.

Netflix promised viewers that the wait for the reunion was going to be worth it in a follow-up tweet, accompanying a photo of S4 participant Irina Solomonova.

Blockbuster took to social media to remind people that this wouldn’t happen with a VHS tape.

“Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get,” read the tweet.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Memes following the delays ensued.

The Netflix support team right now #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ILoH1N6Cyl — Ava Galore ✨ (@thole_2298) April 17, 2023

Nick Lachey on a zoom call with Netflix live support right now pic.twitter.com/c2RUMD771v — Gearóid (@its_gar_owed) April 17, 2023

The ones behind Netflix tech support#LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/5A6c4WuHgX — Morriah Aleese Young (@MorriahYoung) April 17, 2023

