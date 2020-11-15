Love Is Blind 's Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary: 'Grateful'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Cheers to the happy couple!

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are celebrating their second wedding anniversary — and Lauren's 33rd birthday!

In honor of the couple’s anniversary — which, like her birthday, actually takes place on Monday — she shared a touching tribute to her husband, 30, on Sunday.

“Since my bday is tomorrow (the same day we got married) I’ll celebrate our love today!!!” Speed wrote alongside a loved-up photo of the couple. “Wow 2 whoooole years! We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever.”

“I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses and eventually our family,” she added. “And I couldn’t think of anybody better to ride shotgun through this crazy beautiful life!!! Happy 2 years baby! Cheers to 80 more ✨💕 I love you!"

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

In his own tribute, Hamilton also expressed gratitude for finding the perfect partner to stand by his side “through the good and bad days.”

“You motivate me to be my best and to make you as happy as you make me. I am so thankful for the family we have joined together and created, even Sparx 🐕 😆 our adventure is just beginning - I’m looking forward to at least a hundred more years together!” he said.

The couple recently opened up about how they’ve kept their relationship “fresh” while spending so much time together at home these days. On a recent episode of PEOPLE's YouTube series Celebrity Home Scavenger Hunt, Hamilton found a homemade “love coupon book” that his wife made for him.

“If you want to keep your marriage fresh, ladies and gents, make a little love coupon book,” Speed explained, noting that some of the coupons are a little too “adult” to share with viewers.

“The only problem is… why did I wait so long to redeem these coupons? I waited too long and she told me they expired,” Hamilton added with a laugh.

Lauren and Cameron are one of two couples from the series to remain married after falling in love sight unseen on the show. The other couple, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, also recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

“Two years ago today since we officially said ‘I do’... and I still can’t keep my hands off you!” Amber, 28, wrote alongside a steamy snap of the pair sharing a smooch on the beach.

“Here's to 2 years and a million more years together," Barnett, 30, wrote in his own loving post.