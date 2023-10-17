“Love Is Blind”'s Izzy Deemed His New Girlfriend a 'Keeper' When She Served Dinner on Paper Plates (Exclusive)

The 'Love Is Blind' alum also told PEOPLE about his bond with ex Stacy Snyder and how his new girlfriend is "very secure" despite being put in "a very awkward situation" with their friendship

Greg Gayne/Netflix Izzy Zapata on 'Love Is Blind' season 5

Love Is Blind's Izzy Zapata is sharing the moment he knew his new girlfriend was his perfect match.

After his failed journey to the altar with Stacy Synder and their decision to part ways, the 31-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about one important conclusion he learned along the way.

“The biggest thing I've taken away from Stacy — don't use paper plates,” he joked, before opening up about the moment he knew his girlfriend was a great fit. “We have plates now. Actually, she cooked and she actually was like, 'Look, I'm going to serve us on paper plates.'"

"She served me on a paper plate, I was like, 'Yeah, baby, you're a keeper,'" the sales employee quipped of his new partner, whose identity he has not publicly shared yet.

Monty Brinton/Netflix Izzy Zapata on 'Love Is Blind' season 5

As fans may recognize, the reality star's reference to paper plates was one of the points of contention between him and Stacy during their time on season 5 of Love Is Blind.

Though Izzy and Stacy's road to the altar got off to a great start, things soon took a turn when Stacy came over to his apartment in Houston. She began criticizing the way he lived, including his "messy" apartment, drawer of random women's possessions, and use of paper plates.

"I had never had red Solo cups or plasticware," she told cameras, later asking Izzy, "When we talked about cooking for each other, you would give me plastic?"

When Izzy insisted he would serve plasticware for dates and asked if it would bother Stacy, she claimed she would "bring over silverware" instead, and added, "I would judge the f--- out you."

Eventually on their wedding day, Stacy told Izzy at the altar, "I do want you, and I want to say yes. But I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that 'I do' when I feel like there's a lot [of] things we need — and more than anything, we need time."

Monty Brinton/Netflix Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder

Though they appeared to be on good terms after Stacy said no at the altar, Izzy eventually processed his feelings and went off on his ex-fiancée to cameras. At Sunday’s reunion special, the pair confirmed they tried to mend things a week after the wedding but ended up not speaking for a full year.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Izzy told PEOPLE that the pair remain on good terms today and have bonded amid the “backlash” they’ve been facing online for their time on the series.

“We've talked every single day,” he explained. “We always talk to each other, lift each other up, it goes back and forth. One day, I'll really be bummed out about everything and she'll pick me up, and then vice versa. So the relationship, it's like your best friend.”

Greg Gayne/Netflix Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata during the 'Love Is Blind' reunion.

The reality star also acknowledged that their friendship has put their respective significant others in “a very awkward situation” given their history, but noted how his girlfriend has “been amazing” and understanding of their bond.

“I know my girlfriend's very secure with herself in that, and she knows that Stacy and I are not going to be anything more,” he continued. “If anything, I'm so grateful for my girlfriend. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be getting through this stuff. So she's actually been so just calm and chill. No reaction, just so nonchalant. So it's been pretty smooth.”

Love Is Blind season 5 is streaming in full on Netflix.



