Love Is Blind 's Iyanna Breaks Down 'Crying for the Man I Thought' Jarrette Was After Finalizing Divorce

Iyanna McNeely is getting emotional as she finalizes her divorce with ex Jarrette Jones.

The Love Is Blind season two star shared her emotions, and the news, in a tearful TikTok about love on Wednesday.

"It is official. Divorce really is like, a grief," she said, wiping away tears. "As much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real. My effort made it real. My tears made it real."

"So, I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage — because I was so hopeful. I had less baggage. I was optimistic," she continued.

McNeely and Jones met on season 2 of Love Is Blind and were engaged without ever seeing each other. After spending time living together on-screen, they agreed to be married during the finale of the show. An After the Altar special, filmed after their wedding, also showed the couple still married.

However, in August, the couple announced their split. They officially filed for divorce in October. At the time, the pair said life was taking them in "different directions."

Continuing her emotional TikTok video, McNeely said: "I'm crying for the marriage I thought could work. I'm crying for the man I thought he was — that man he convinced me he was in the beginning, in between all that very-scheduled filming — there were good moments in there. There was connection."

"Then, cameras left and s— hit the wall," she added, before speaking from a place of strength. "But don't get it twisted. I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me."

She also explained that questions arose from her time with Jones, including some against her sense of self. "If my own husband couldn't see the value in me, then f---."

McNeely shared a bit more in her caption, including her hopes for her ex-husband.

"I love that man. Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he's loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it."

"As I continue to process, I'm sure I'll share more about my marriage on my podcast but for now, I wanted to share to those who may relate," she continued. "For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it's okay. It's okay to feel, it's okay to process, and it's okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it."

On Wednesday, Jones issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying of the news: "My divorce with Iyanna is finalized as of today. We'll remain friends and I'll continue to wish her nothing but the very best. Thank you everyone for your continued support and understanding throughout this entire process."

