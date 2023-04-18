Love is Blind fans can’t cope with Marshall at the reunion

Netflix

Love is Blind: The Reunion has had everyone talking, and viewers can’t cope with Marshall’s reactions to all the drama.

From what went down between Irina, Zack and Bliss to the technical difficulties causing the show to be more than a hour late, it was chaos when the cast and couples of season four sat down with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Now, fans of the series are cracking up over Marshall’s facial expressions in reaction to all the tea that was spilled, and it's kind of hilarious.

In case you missed it or haven’t caught up yet, Marshall and Jackie called it quits before heading to the altar and now, Jackie is dating Josh who she was getting to know in the Love is Blind pods.

The new couple decided to skip the reunion and instead chatted with host Vanessa on a video call the day before. It's fair to say Marshall has the funniest reactions to the conversation, which fans took to Twitter to talk about.

“This was the BEST part of the Love is Blind reunion,” wrote one fan alongside a hilarious clip of Marshall reacting to Jackie and Josh. “Marshall has the most expressive face his reactions are hilarious,” shared another.

This was the BEST part of the #LOVEISBLINDreunion 😂 pic.twitter.com/xZ6iXqpVBg — Hannah Farrell 💋 (@hannahmfarrell) April 17, 2023

Marshall has the most expressive face his reactions are hilarious 🤣 #LOVEISBLINDreunion — 女の人✨🌙 (@moonstarfem) April 17, 2023

“The only entertaining thing about Josh and Jackie’s Zoom interview is Marshall’s reactions LMAOO,” laughed another viewer. “Marshall’s reaction to Jackie & Josh’s interviews are so funny,” shared another.

The only entertaining thing about Josh and Jackie’s Zoom interview is Marshall’s reactions LMAOO #LoveIsBlindReunion — Vivian L. Dương ⁷ (@inviviancible) April 17, 2023

Marshall’s face really did say it all, and when asked about how he felt about Jackie and Josh skipping the reunion, he said he felt “slighted” - yep, we could tell!

Love is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.





