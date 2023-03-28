love is blind fans lose it over this irina and zack moment

Netflix

We just can’t get enough of the latest season of Love is Blind.

The dating series, which sees single people fall in love and get engaged without seeing each other in person, is now in its fourth series – and it’s been dramatic.

From arguments to rejections to love triangles, and now, fans can’t get over this moment between contestants Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski.

Warning, spoilers below!

After building a connection in the Love is Blind pods, Zack decided to propose to Irina in episode three – poor Bliss! But, when meeting in person, things got a little awkward when one of the first things Irina told Zack was that he looked like a fictional character.

“You look like something out of a cartoon,” she said.

Then, Zack gave Irina some pretty intense eye contact which she said was “creepy” to which he replied “I will try not to be too intense, I’ll try to blink more for you.”

Speaking to cameras, she also said “I had no idea what Zack looked like and it’s gonna take me some time to get used to. I thought he’d be a little more normal.”

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Irina and Zack’s first meeting.

“Irina and Zack’s first meeting was probably the worst one in the history of Love is Blind meet-ups,” wrote one fan of the series. “Irina and Zack meeting on Love is Blind had to be the awkwardest meet up... it was too hard to watch,” wrote another.

Someone else said, "Currently watching Love is Blind S4 and why is Irina & Zack’s first time meeting so f**king awkward 💀 I felt the 2nd hand embarrassment through my TV."

Even reality TV icon Snooki reacted, writing: “Omg Love is Blind…Irina & Zack meeting” accompanied with a very relatable gif.

irina and zack’s first meeting was probably the worst one in the history of love is blind meet-ups — CH (@115FIORUCCI) March 26, 2023

irina and zack meeting on love is blind had to be the awkwardest meet up ... it was too hard to watch — ✨ La Muchacha Alegre ✨ (@theLtaker_) March 24, 2023

currently watching love is blind s4 and why is Irina & zack’s first time meeting so fucking awkward 💀 I felt the 2nd hand embarrassment through my tv lmfaooo — why do u look 50 & ur 24 (@yungkattt) March 25, 2023

Omg love is blind…irina & zack meeting. pic.twitter.com/1JT88Gm7A9 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) March 27, 2023

To be fair to Irina and Zack, it must have be pretty intense and overwhelming to meet for the first time then get engaged without ever seeing each other, so maybe they were both just feeling a bit awkward.

Love is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.





