‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Lament Netflix Crash Amid Live Reunion: ‘Netflix Has Some Explaining to Do’

While “Love Is Blind” fans expected to watch Season 4 couples rehash drama on Sunday’s live reunion, eager viewers were instead met with a Netflix crash.

“Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!” Netflix tweeted at 5:02 PM PT, just minutes after the live reunion was expected to begin. As of 40 minutes into the start of the special, the event had not begun livestreaming for many.

The delayed start frustrated many “LIB” fans, even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted, “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her.”

Even Blockbuster shaded the streamer for its technological difficulties, tweeting “Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.”

The live reunion marks the streamer’s first live event for the “Love Is Blind” franchise, following in the footsteps of comedian Chris Rock’s “Selective Outrage” live Netflix special, which premiered in March.

Also Read:

Judy Blume Calls ‘Bulls—‘ on Sunday Times Version of Her View of Trans Community

Check out more reactions for the delayed “Love Is Blind” live reunion below:

Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2023

BREAKING: Netflix says to check your mail for a DVD copy of the LIVE reunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/3WRiqSTcXx — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Someone from @netflix needs to call @Andy because his live reunions are never 40 minutes late! See if he can solve this lol or just move the show over to Bravo real quick lol #loveislate — Kendra Douglas WESH (@Kendra_Melinda) April 17, 2023