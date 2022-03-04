Love Is Blind fans can't stop laughing at this missed moment from the show

Emily Gulla
·2 min read
Photo credit: AAR&#xd3;N ORTEGA/NETFLIX - Netflix
Love Is Blind season 2 was a *real* rollercoaster of ups and downs, thanks in part to multiple wedding day surprises on the show. Still, despite some tears and anger, fans can't stop laughing at one missed moment from the finale episode.

To recap: after watching five couples make it to the altar, the finale episode saw plenty of drama as just two couples actually ended up getting married. While Jarrette and Iyanna, and Nick and Danielle, walked off into the sunset as married couples, the rest of the weddings went slightly differently.

Viewers saw Natalie calling off her marriage to Shayne at the altar, while Sal did the same to Mallory. The third couple not married in the episode were of course Shake and Deepti - with their wedding providing an unlikely funny moment for viewers.

Photo credit: Netflix
At the altar, we saw Deepti pulling the plug on her marriage to Shake, telling him, "I hope you know how much you mean to me, and the impact you’ve made on my life. But no, I cannot marry you," with Shake silently nodding in response.

Following Deepti's words, the camera cuts to a boy sitting in the audience who seems to be laughing - and viewers are obsessed with the missed moment.

Tweeting a video of the clip in question, one fan wrote, "I would do literally anything for the kid laughing in this scene."

Meanwhile, another added, "this kid is wrong as hell for laughing? 😭."

Ouch.

After the laugh, Deepti went on, "I deserve somebody that knows for sure. So I’m choosing myself, and I’m going to say no."

The data analyst later told viewers, "He’s not the one for me, because if he was, he would make me feel like I was the one, and he never did that," with Shake telling guests, "We’re still good though."

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.

