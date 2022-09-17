Are Love Is Blind ’s Deepti and Kyle Dating? Let’s Investigate

Season two of Love Is Blind might be over but the drama continues to unfold months later. It seems Deepti and Kyle, two of the more popular Love Is Blind contestants, have found a second chance at love. Though they were both engaged to other people on the show, the pair have since sparked some sort of relationship.

It all kicked off when, during the March reunion episode, Kyle shared something huge: He wished he had proposed to Deepti instead of Shaina. “The biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle says on the episode. “That's what I learned the most. I fucked up.” Kyle also looked Deepti in the eye during the reunion and said, “I should have tried harder for you.”

“I mean, I love her so much,” he added later. “She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry...I love her. She's the best.”

Now, six months later, the pair have confirmed their relationship during special After the Altar episodes, which dropped on Netflix on September 16. "I wanna just start a relationship—like a legitimate relationship with you," Kyle tells Deepti, per E! News. "And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo." Ultimately, they mutually decide to give it a try.

To refresh, Kyle initicially got engaged to Shaina, while Deepti got engaged to Shake (who every Love Is Blind fan wishes they could forget for good). Kyle's comment about Deepti, naturally, sparked rumors that they might be dating. It only added fuel to the fire that, leading up to the reunion, Kyle and Shake were beefing on Instagram.

However, Deepti described herself as single in a March interview with Elite Daily.“Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” she said. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods].”

“The speculation is really funny,” Deepti told Elite Daily. “We're close, but the people are going insane and it's fun to watch. We're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot on our plate right now.… We'll see what happens.”

Deepti also spoke to Vulture about her connection with Kyle at the time. “A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods,” Deepti told Vulture. “He was my number two person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

So there you have it: It looks like Deepti and Kyle were able to make it work after all! We're rooting for them.

Originally Appeared on Glamour