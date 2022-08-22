Love Is Blind 's Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely Have Girls Night with Costars After Divorce News

Iyanna Jones, Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl, Natalie Lee- Love Is Blind Reunion! Danielle Ruhl Has a Girls Night With Iyanna Jones and More After Divorce Filing

The Love Is Blind girls are sticking together.

Danielle Ruhl spent time with her fellow reality TV alums after filing for divorce from Nick Thompson on Aug. 15. In a now-expired Instagram Story from Friday, Natalie Lee captured a night out with Ruhl, Deepti Vempati and Iyanna McNeely — the latter of whom announced her divorce last week, too.

In the video, which was obtained by Us Weekly, Lee shows the girl's night with a jokey caption: "When you try to take a cute video of your friends walking downtown but everyone is four drinks in."

It's far from the first time Lee, Ruhl, Vempati and McNeely have spent time together off camera. On Aug. 12, Ruhl shared a "girlfriend appreciation post" that featured the four on a Chicago balcony, followed by snaps of them at a Chicago Bears game.

All of the Love Is Blind season 2 girls are now single. Vempati and Lee decided not to get married on the Love Is Blind season 2 finale, leaving Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Shayne Jansen at the altar.

Though Ruhl and Thompson haven't officially announced their divorce. PEOPLE confirmed paperwork for the legal split was filed in the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on Aug. 15. Ruhl's Instagram bio still has her last name listed "Ruhl Thompson."

McNeely announced that she and Jarrette Jones will be seeking divorce after one year of marriage. "What's going on, family. After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," a joint statement on their Instagram accounts read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

They added that "coming to this decision was far from easy," and they'll "always wish each other the absolute best."

Love Is Blind season 2 aired on Netflix in February. A Love Is Blind: After the Altar special — which will update viewers on each couple (or ex-couple's) year after marriage — is expected on Netflix later this year.