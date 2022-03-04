‘Love Is Blind’ Creators Reveal Spicy New Dating Series ‘The Ultimatum’ on Netflix: Watch the Trailer

Emily Longeretta
·2 min read

As “Love Is Blind” comes to an end, “The Ultimatum” is born. During the Season 2 reunion special of the hit dating series, Netflix announced a new upcoming series from the same team.

“The Ultimatum,” which comes from “Married at First Sight” and “Love Is Blind” producer Kinetic Content and creator Chris Coelen, follows six couples on the verge of marriage. While one partner is ready to say “I do,” the other isn’t sure.

That’s where the ultimatum comes in: The pairs have eight weeks to either commit to marriage or move on from each other. During that time, they’ll each choose a new potential partner from a different couple and then move in with that person for three weeks. Through the “Temptation Island”-like process, the individuals will get a glimpse of what life could look like apart.

“The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you,” one woman tells her partner in the reality show, hosted by “Love Is Blind” hosts and real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Another adds, “Do I think there’s a possibility that I could be happy with somebody else? Yes.”

The 10-episode first season will show relationships getting put to the ultimate test with the hopes that each person will walk away engaged to the person they are meant to be with.

The new show follows the massive success of Season 2 of “Love Is Blind,” which saw six couples get engaged and two say “I do.” During the reunion special, it was revealed that those two pairs are still happily together.

The first eight episodes of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” will drop on Netflix April 6, with the finale and reunion dropping on April 13.

Watch the first trailer below:

