Who are the Love Is Blind couples that get married in season three?

Meredith Clark
·3 min read

New episodes of Love Is Blind season three have officially dropped on Netflix, which means fans will finally get to know which couples say “I do” at the altar and which couples don’t live happily ever after.

The third season of Love Is Blind was full of relationship ups and downs after five couples left the pods engaged. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux were the first couple to get engaged in the pods, followed by Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross and SK Alagbada, and Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Matt Bolton also proposed to Colleen Reed in the pods.

As the couples started living together and meeting each other’s families, cracks in the surface began to show. Bowden and Rodriguez disagreed over their abortion views, and Reed and Bolton got in a heated argument that had viewers telling Reed to “run”. Couples like Alfia and Lemieux seemed poised to get married, but if there’s anything to be learned from the last two seasons of Love Is Blind, it’s to expect the unexpected.

So, who gets married in Love Is Blind season three? Beware, spoilers ahead.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Since the beginning of season three, Alfia and Lemieux seemed to have formed a genuine emotional connection in the pods, and even a physical one once they met in person. Although the two definitely had their lifestyle differences, their commitment to each other remained solid. In episode 10, Alfia is seen walking down the aisle but a preview for the season finale teased that Brennon might get cold feet. Although this couple seems destined to say “I do,” fans must wait until the season finale to know for sure.

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden

This Love Is Blind pairing has caused quite a stir throughout season three. Although Bowden proposed to Rodriguez in the pods, he couldn’t help his physical attraction to ex Raven Ross and even made it known to his fiancée. In episode 10, viewers watched as Rodriguez walked down the aisle. Rodriguez said “yes” to marrying Bowden, but the episode ended before viewers could see Bowden’s answer.

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada

Perhaps the most shocking moment from episode 10 was when SK Alagbada told Raven Ross he couldn’t marry her. Since Alagbada plans on moving out to California to pursue his graduate degree, he explained that they have a “very unique and complex set of circumstances” in their relationship. The two said they still love each other, but Alagbada felt it was not the right time to get married.

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had the biggest wildcard relationship of season three. The two had many ups and downs, insecurities, and even blowouts leading up to their wedding day. The teaser for the season finale showed Jaffrey ready to get married, but Barnett might not be as prepared. Viewers will learn if the two say “I do” during the season finale.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton seemed to have hit it off in the pods, but things took a turn during their first major fight while on their pre-honeymoon vacation in Malibu with the rest of the cast. Since then, the couple has been thrown off by their disagreements and miscommunications. The final episode will reveal whether Reed and Bolton actually do end up getting married.

The season finale of Netflix’s Love Is Blind premieres on Wednesday 9 November.

