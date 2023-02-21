Love Is Blind confirms season 4 release date with sneak peek at the new cast

Netflix

Love Is Blind is heading back to our screens sooner than you'd think.

The Netflix dating show, which dropped Love Is Blind: After the Altar for season three earlier this month, will premiere its fourth season on March 24.

The hit show features a group of singletons who 'date' each other without ever seeing what the other one looks like. Once a contestant thinks they have found their match, they propose marriage and can finally see their supposed soulmate face to face.

Then the couples get to spend some time together before walking down the aisle. After which it's happily ever after... well, sometimes.

On March 24, Netflix will drop the first set of season four episodes, with the rest coming over the next three weeks through to April 14.

The latest season will be set in Seattle, the home of grunge and Starbucks, and will once again feature a group of singles looking for everlasting love.

On Tuesday (February 21), Netflix dropped a teaser on YouTube with the release date announcement but kept the cast hidden.

As we're told to get ready to "fall in love like never before", one male contestant is heard saying: "I set this bar crazy high." Another contestant says off-camera: "I just hope it lives up to what we're hoping it will."

The Netflix teaser focuses on the fan reactions to previous seasons, showing viral moments and even featuring RuPaul's Drag Race's Katya and Trixie Mattel.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently announced it was making a UK version of Love Is Blind, to be released in 2024. The hosts are yet to be confirmed.

On February 8, the streaming service tweeted out a link inviting singles over 18 to apply.



Love Is Blind season 3 is available on Netflix. Love Is Blind season 4 premieres on March 24.





