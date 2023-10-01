“Love Is Blind”'s Chris on why he got back together with Johnie and that wild fight with Izzy and Stacy

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 5, episodes 1-7.

Chris and Johnie didn't get engaged in the pods on Love Is Blind season 5, but that doesn't mean their relationship ended there.

In episode 7 (now streaming on Netflix), this season's pod squad reunites for a party, and once the booze gets flowing, the cast wastes no time in getting the drama started. Stacy is still holding a grudge against Johnie for talking s--- after Izzy chose Stacy over Johnie. Izzy is mad at Johnie for telling him and Chris opposite things. And Chris just wants to defend Johnie against everyone ... because they're back together.

Chris and Johnie

Monty Brinton/Netflix Chris and Johnie

That's right, after Johnie dumped Chris for Izzy, only to then get dumped by Izzy and run back to Chris just for Chris to decide they won't get engaged, they still decided to give their relationship a shot. Johnie reveals that she and Chris met at the airport after leaving the show and became boyfriend and girlfriend.

"I definitely fell in love with Johnie and we had a extremely tight bond from the very start," Chris tells EW. "That's why we continued to see where things went afterwards."

When Izzy confronts Johnie on the show about the way things unfolded in the pods, Chris doesn't hesitate to defend her, and he's still defending her now.

"Johnie is so smart and a wonderful person, and everyone's going through a lot in the whole experience, and you just do what you think is right for you at the time," Chris says. "My love and trust lies with Johnie, and so when Izzy and Stacy are trying to tell me things, I'm here to listen and let you get something off your chest. But whatever you tell me, if it doesn't match up with what Johnie is saying, I'm obviously going to take Johnie's side. She's who I trust and she's who I'm there for."

Story continues

And while Chris won't reveal if he and Johnie are still together now, he does tease, "It's going to be a very exciting season, I can tell you that."

Love Is Blind season 5 releases new episodes on Fridays, leading up to the Oct. 13 finale.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: