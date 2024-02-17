Love Is Blind’s Brittany Weighs in on Episode 6’s Bean Dip Controversy: ‘It Was a Joke’

No, bean dip isn’t just a delicious, fiber-heavy condiment. It’s also the act of using one’s index and second finger to press or lift one’s breast — typically done in jest.

But the humor of that brazen act was lost during a group gathering in Love Is Blind’s sixth episode of Season 6, released on Wednesday as part of the Netflix dating show’s six-episode premiere drop.

Laura tried to bring her fiancè Jeramey in on the inside joke among the ladies by suggesting he do it to AD, and not everyone was down for the t—y-tapping tomfoolery.

Things got awkward when Jeramey discussed the gesture among the other guys, expressing how weird he found it and apologizing for potentially making AD feel uncomfortable. AD’s partner Clay, meanwhile, was both confused by the terminology and offended on behalf of his beau.

Laura insisted she meant no harm by the tease, which fellow cast member Brittany reiterated in a recent conversation with TVLine.

“It was a joke,” Brittany insisted, “[and] in no way, shape or form, disrespectful at all. [The women] grew such a strong bond, and I think keeping that at the forefront of our mind is very important, to not take any situation or joke to heart. With that situation, it would have been best if we could have all remembered that.”

The senior client partner, who got engaged to Kenneth, noted that she took a backseat to the drama and watched it unfold around her.

“I decided to sit back and allow the situation to take place. Not that I did not want to speak on it, but also, ‘Hey, not my circus,’” she explained. “It was a joke and… if we all understand that, we’re all in good standing.”

