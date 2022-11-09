Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Bride-to-Be Told Off Her Fiancé at the Altar?

Laura Bradley
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Last week, Twitter had a few choice words for Love Is Blind’s resident square, MBA student Sikiru “SK” Alagbada—who decided at the altar that he could not marry pilates instructor Raven Ross. But as difficult as it was to watch Raven tearfully accept a hug from her fiancé’s disappointed mother, the moment pales in comparison to the emotional carnage of the finale Netflix debuted this Wednesday.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Love Is Blind. (L to R) SK Alagbada, Raven Ross in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix </div>

"Love Is Blind. (L to R) SK Alagbada, Raven Ross in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"

Courtesy of Netflix

Some of this week’s outcomes (*cough* Nancy and Bartise *cough*) were somewhat expected. But one other wedding nearly rivaled Giannina Milady Gibelli’s runaway bride moment for sheer shock value.

Where to start, where to start? Well, there’s the cliffhanger from last week: Did Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden wind up tying the knot after that extremely long pause we left Bartise on last week? Readers, you’ll be simply shocked to learn that after weeks of telling Nancy, his friends, and every viewer at home that he’s not that into this relationship, Bartise said “no” at the altar after his fiancée’s “yes.”

Bartise might’ve rejected Nancy at the altar—after spending much of their relationship reiterating that she’s not his usual “type”—but it seems the man Reddit has named “Barfsneeze” still hoped he and Nancy could stay together.

After the ceremony dissolved, Bartise pulled his not-so-happy bride aside in the hopes of smoothing things over—at which point her family stepped in to give him a piece of their minds, even as Nancy begged them to back off.

“What I’ve gone through in the real world with you and with your family, and with everything we’ve talked about, there’s no way for me in my head that it makes sense to get up there and say ‘yes,’” Bartise said. Nancy’s mother and brother, meanwhile, refused to back down. Her brother insisted over and over that he hated being “right” about Bartise, while her mother insisted, “He’s not ready for who you are. Because you’re too much for him.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, Nancy Rodriguez, Colleen Reed, Zanab Jaffrey in episode 308 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix</div>

"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, Nancy Rodriguez, Colleen Reed, Zanab Jaffrey in episode 308 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"

Courtesy of Netflix

When the couple finally managed to find time alone, Nancy told Bartise he’d “fucking gaslit me.”

“I was ready to marry you for who you were,” she said. “But at the end, it was you who wasn’t ready. For me it’s not, ‘Oh maybe it’ll work later.’ For me it’s like, no, I chose you and you didn’t choose me... I said yes and you said no. How is that not black and white?”

Somehow, that wasn’t even the wildest of the weddings—it was just the first. Next came Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, whose nuptials obviously went off without a hitch because in spite of their many obvious differences, these two really do seem pretty great together! And then came the big one, Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey.

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Have a New Villain?

It seemed obvious from the start that Cole and Zay’s wedding would be dicey, but the way in which this one fell apart is somehow especially confounding.

Cole and Zanab are one of those couples who seem to spend all their in-person time on Love Is Blind struggling to regain what they “had in the pods.” That usually chalks up to them “not knowing each other,” but as far as Cole was concerned just before their wedding, the two had made real progress—in spite of all the glaring signs pointing to the fact that perhaps their relationship was dysfunctional. As the groom told his friends, “We’re really good now. Even when we were arguing, we were always trying to work through something and get somewhere and make progress. I think a lot of our love story is we came full circle.”

Zanab, too, seemed to be feeling sentimental as she and her potential future husband prepared to saunter down the aisle. “The fact that I’m here and that Cole is here and that we did fall in love, I just believe God has had his hand in this every step of the way,” she said. “... I know I could have a happy life with Cole, but I need him on board with that.”

Why Are Nick and Vanessa Lachey Still Hosting ‘Love Is Blind’?

“I think I’m honestly not gonna know until I look up and see Cole,” she added. “It’s gonna be in that moment, I think, that I’m gonna know everything I need to know.”

At the start of their ceremony, Zanab said a prayer—“because that’s what Cole and I bonded over”—in which she thanked God for having met him. She told Cole that before they saw one another, she fell in love with him because of the warmth she felt from him. When it came time for the vows, however, her tone began to shift.

“I think I have a really good idea about the type of woman that’s going to love you the way Cole needs to be loved every day for the rest of your life,” Zanab told her fiancé. “And I think you and I both know that is not me… You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that effect on me.”

“The messed up thing is, I know I love you,” Zanab continued. “But everything in me, in the logical part of my brain, tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way. Love shouldn’t hurt like this. I can’t marry you, and I don’t.”

As the woman he’d thought he was going to marry walked back down the aisle away from him, Cole initially kept it stoic. After a few minutes, however, he began venting that Zanab had never said as much to him during their relationship; instead, he posited, she’d waited to do it in front of his friends and family because it would hurt him more. “That’s such a joke,” he said. “... She had me fooled, big time.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Cole Barnett, Zanab Jaffrey in episode 306 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix</div>

"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Cole Barnett, Zanab Jaffrey in episode 306 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"

Courtesy of Netflix

“I knew we’re not perfect, but that?” he concluded with a scoff. “It’s one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Something tells me these two are going to have some very interesting conversations come reunion time.

Last but not least came Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton—the latter of whom fans have been calling out for weeks over his jealousy issues. (In all honesty, Brennon aside, the dudes of this season have been less than inspiring.) Still, it was an enthusiastic “yes” from both bride and groom—and afterward, a lot of “Holy shit’s!”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Netflix</div>

"Love Is Blind. (L to R) Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022"

Courtesy of Netflix

With all the champagne popped, rings exchanged (or rejected), and “I do’s” and “I don’ts” accounted for, it seems all that’s left is that sure-to-be dramatic reunion. Based on what we’ve seen this season, it feels safe to borrow a popular catchphrase from a certain other dating show and say this might just be The Most Dramatic Love Is Blind Reunion Ever.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.