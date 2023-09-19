“Love Is Blind” alum Jackie Bonds says Josh Demas called it quits because of her chat with his ex

It's been a rough month for love in the world of reality TV. But, honestly, when isn't it?

On the heels of Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement coming to an end, Love Is Blind's Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas have called it quits.

Just a little over two weeks after Netflix's Love Is Blind: After the Altar special aired, Bonds announced in an Instagram Live that she and Demas had split.

According to Bond, Demas ended their relationship after she went against his wishes and had a conversation with his his ex-fiancé, Monica Rodriguez, during the three-part special.

"[I'm] still sick about it, low-key. I love that man," Bonds said, via PEOPLE. "I was like, 'Damn, I had all these life plans with you, you know?" And then you just don't even care, and I'm like, that's crazy, over a conversation with somebody? It don't matter."

"I tried to fix it, I tried to mend it. I did everything I could, and what's crazy is that looking back at these messages, I look like a begging ass b----," Bonds continued, adding that she felt "sick" re-reading her texts to him.

Bonds has since deleted all photos of Demas on her Instagram, save for a few promotional pics from Love Is Blind.

"It is what it is," she added.

