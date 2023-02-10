Love Is Blind 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍�� 9w

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are still in newly wedded bliss!

The Love Is Blind couple, who met and got married on season 3 of the Netflix hit, tell PEOPLE that they've adjusted to their new "normal" since the show has premiered — even if that normal isn't all that exciting to them.

"We get stopped at the farmer's market every now and again, but that's about it," Brennon says while promoting Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which dropped on Netflix Friday.

"Yeah, it's always when I'm not wearing makeup and they're like, 'Can I take a picture?'" Alexa jokes. "And then I'm wearing makeup, not as many. It's fine, it's fine."

She continues, "No, I mean, we're just normal people. It's kind of weird sometimes. Even if I'm scrolling and I see myself on something, I'm like, 'Well, that's me.' And we'll even turn on Netflix and it shows the previews for things and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's our faces!'"

"We still freak out about it," Brennon adds. "I think I cried every time our wedding comes on the screen. Every time that we watch it. We've only ever watched it a few times, but every time we do it's like, it's very emotional."

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

While not much has changed in their day-to-day life, Alexa admits she has had to be mindful of her naturally sarcastic banter as a public figure

"Things are just really great, but I think that I definitely have to watch what I say more when I'm on social media," she shares. "I'm just used to 'da da da da' and now I have to watch it more, which I'm not really used to, just because people can't take [a joke] ... and so my sarcasm doesn't do well with all of this."

Alexa and Brennon were a clear match from day one, and things were no different for the duo on their wedding day in June 2021. The couple both said "yes" to marriage on the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and have remained married ever since.

Friday's After the Altar special gave fans an even more intimate look at the couple's lives today, from blending their families and living together in Texas to planning for babies down the road.

The special also brought the entire cast together as they celebrated Alexa's 28th birthday. For the newlyweds, seeing their castmates was an enjoyable experience — even though they don't regularly keep in touch with everyone.

"It was very chill. There are certain people that I see all the time, so it was just like, 'Hey, what's up?' Just excited," Alexa explains. "And then there was just other people that I hadn't seen in a while, neither one of us."

"It was definitely a lot of fun and just getting everybody back together and then just easily went back to our separate lives afterwards," she continues. "Because we all went through an experience together, but that doesn't mean that we're lifelong friends from it."

As they settle into life away from the Netflix cameras, Alexa and Brennon say they're focused on family time, building their YouTube channel and planning for some summer travels to Israel and Italy to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

The pair also plan to keep mastering the art of communication in their marriage.

"It really is just restructuring how you say things and how you go about it. Sometimes I'll just sit down and be like, 'Hey, I feel like lately I've been doing a lot of whatever,' or he will say that. And 'If you could just help out a little bit more, that'd be great,'" Alexa explains. "We don't really have big issues. We're not perfect [and] also sometimes, we have a bad day."

"We both try to make each other's days easier [though] and I feel like that we just kind of lean on that," she says. "Especially if I know that he's having a really long day, I'll just do more and I'm not going to comment on it like, 'Oh, I did this.'"

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

Adds Brennon, "Being able to talk about it, being able to voice your opinion or voice your feelings and know the other person is going to listen to you... it feels way different. And that's what I think that we have progressed and that's what we've been doing better."

"Even if you're upset today or one thing upset you today, it's not about just today, it's about the future — a week, a month, a year," he continues. "Looking over things and having a broader picture or a bigger picture understanding of things is way different."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is now streaming on Netflix.