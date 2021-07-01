Love an Aperol Spritz? Now you can get a bottled ready-to-drink version of the classic cocktail

Aperol is launching a ready-to-drink version of the popular cocktail Aperol Spritz.

My memories of my last pre-COVID vacation include sunsets spent with my family in Capri, Italy flavored by the Aperol Spritz cocktail. Moments like those aren't something you can easily bottle. But the aperitif company Aperol is launching a bottled version of its namesake orange aperitivo, a cocktail made with its bittersweet liqueur, prosecco and soda water.

"The Aperol Spritz has been a symbol of Italian lifestyle for over a century and is a special part of social rituals, whether relaxing with friends having a drink before a meal, or as an aperitivo with light food," Alejandra Pena, senior category marketing director at Campari Group, told USA TODAY.

Pena said that the Aperol Spritz evokes the "Italian lifestyle of togetherness" and that with the "Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy" the company is aiming to expand on its mission to create shared memories, which it also promotes on social media with the hashtag "TogetherWeJoy." With the new bottled drink, Aperol hopes to replicate the experience that is meant to be had with a freshly made Aperol Spritz but in a more convenient manner.

"With convenience and simplicity at the forefront, the classic orange aperitif cocktail can now be easily poured, served, and appreciated within seconds," Pena said. "Coming off a year separated from those who are closest to us, the new Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy cocktail encourages people to come together safely and cheerfully to celebrate everyday moments—whether planned or spontaneous."

Instead of mixing together the Italian classic's ingredients, the bottled version will need only to be poured over ice and perhaps garnished with an orange, ready within seconds.

'Aperol Spritz Ready to Enjoy'

The ready-to-drink Aperol Spritz will be launched regionally initially July in New York, Florida and Southern California. It clocks in at 9% alcohol by volume and is available in packs of three 200 mL glass bottles for $14.99.

