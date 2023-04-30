Our love of American food is making us sick and sad – here’s why

57 per cent of the modern British diet is ultra-processed

Chips with everything. Deep-pan pizza, fried chicken, tower burgers, fizzy drinks, crisps and sugary cereals. In the UK, 57 per cent of the food we eat is ultra-processed. We live in a country well-suited to producing fresh food: rich pastures for our animals, fertile soils for our crops. But we’ve fallen hard for SAD foods: the standard American diet.

What started in the 1950s with the allure of the American fridge, the drive-thru and the baked Alaska, now threatens to destroy the fabric of our society.

A diet of highly refined, high-sugar, high-fat and highly processed foods has proven toxic for humans; highly addictive but one that our bodies have not evolved to process.

The consequences in the US are already dire; 70 per cent of the population is overweight or obese, and 40 per cent have metabolic syndrome, which means they suffer from obesity, bad cholesterol or elevated blood sugar. Seventy-three thousand limbs are amputated every year in the US because of diabetes.

“There are lots of ways of describing the modern diet in high-income countries like the US and the UK,” says Dr Chris van Tulleken, author of Ultra-Processed People. “It’s high-fat, high-salt and high-sugar, but these ingredients have been combined into industrial products with exotic additives, which can’t really be described as food. They’re ultra-processed foods, a set of edible substances that are addictive for many and which are now linked to weight gain, early death and, yes – depression.”

Dr Chris van Tulleken, author of Ultra-Processed People, has pointed out the links between nutrition and depression - Jonny Storey

The results of a study published this week suggest that eating too many fried snacks could make you depressed. The study was conducted by Chinese researchers, but based on a survey of 140,000 Brits, and it found that those who ate fried food regularly were 12 per cent more likely to have anxiety than those who didn’t.

The study, says van Tulleken, highlights the role of acrylamide, a molecule produced by deep frying, which is linked to brain inflammation. “But acrylamide is just one of the ways our modern diet makes us feel sad,” he explains. “The emulsifiers affect our microbiome in ways that make our guts leak and change the release of molecules from our friendly bugs that affect our brains.”

But perhaps the biggest effect is that many of us aren’t really in control of our consumption. “These foods are engineered to get around our bodies’ systems that tell us to stop.”

We’ve embraced the SAD diet in the UK faster than anywhere else in Europe, with the exception of Malta (an island with which the UK has long had a close alliance).

In 1950, 1 per cent of the UK population was obese. Today it’s 28 per cent. The corresponding figure is in the teens in Spain, Italy and France – although they are arguably on the same trajectory, just a little bit behind us. McDonald’s is now France’s biggest restaurant group.

The reasons the UK has led the way in adopting the SAD diet are two-fold, according to Henry Dimbleby, cofounder of the Leon restaurant chain and author of the National Food Strategy.

The first takes us back to the Industrial Revolution and the severing of Britons from our food culture. “We can track the disruption of our food system to when we moved into the city before any of those countries. We basically stopped producing our own food and produced textiles instead – and imported all of our food,” says Dimbleby, who has recently written Ravenous: How to Get Ourselves and Our Planet into Shape. France, for a contrasting example, didn’t reach the same percentage of urban population until the 1960s.

Then-president Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their Championship win - Shealah Craighead

The UK’s situation has been further exacerbated by our special relationship with America, both glorifying its consumer culture and its free market, which has allowed companies to make money at the expense of our health.

“In this country, 85 per cent of the portfolios of the processed food companies are products that the World Health Organisation says are too unhealthy to market to children,” says Dimbleby.

It is not a simple question of willpower. These kinds of food are typically calorie-dense, low in soluble fibre and high in sugar and fat. “It gives you ecstasy and pleasure rewards from eating it, because we evolved to like that kind of stuff, and it doesn’t fill you up as quickly.”

They’re also cheap and convenient. “Refined wheat, sugar and vegetable oil are the cheapest foods,” says Dimbleby. “A lot of these foods are things mixed in different configurations with a little bit of flavour added.”

Global food security might be an issue for your fresh salad and vegetables, but, says Dimbleby: “Sadly the planet is going to be able to produce enough calories to keep enough people sick for a long time to come.”

As an NHS gastroenterologist, Dr Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed has spent her career working against the standard American diet and trying to educate patients about how to eat healthily.

Her new book, The Kitchen Prescription, which argues that food is medicine, contains over 100 recipes that are good for the gut.

While she thinks it would be misleading to say she never eats a red velvet cake or a burger and chips, they would only ever be an occasional treat. Not the everyday foods they’ve become for so many.

“Our bodies were created for periods of hunger and starvation. They’re made for processing plants and natural foods,” she says of the mismatch between our biology and SAD foods.

These foods have led to the disease of civilisation we see today: heart disease, strokes, high blood pressure, obesity, cholesterol problems and, it’s thought, certain cancers.

The irony, says Mahmood-Ahmed, is that doctors are still not trained to talk to patients about good eating patterns or to give dietary advice. “Despite us knowing that this is one of the key answers to preventing long-term disease. We don’t address the root cause.”

Masterchef 2017 winner Dr Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed has spent her career working against the standard American diet

Her dual credentials as a doctor and chef – she won MasterChef in 2017 – mean she’s in a position to educate and guide people back towards a diet that is healthy and also tasty.

One that involves cooking from scratch and changing our palates. Coming from a South Asian background helps, says Mahmood-Ahmed, because she grew up in a strong food culture that was part of her family life. “I genuinely crave a papaya salad over burger and chips.”

Although the burger and chips give an immediate sense of comfort, Mahmood-Ahmed tries to tell her patients that they actually do very little for long-term sustenance.

“You’re getting an insulin spike and you’re not getting the beautiful phytonutrients that you get in food: the vitamins, the minerals and the polyphenolic compounds. All the fantastic things you get when you’re eating a rainbow.”

She has had patients tell her they’ve felt like a mental cloud has lifted when they’ve changed their dietary pattern. “Although there’s no scientific way of measuring that,” states Mahmood-Ahmed.

She’s seen people whose autoimmune health conditions have reversed because of what they perceive as changes in their food levels.

While change is possible, it’s also important not to blame people if they struggle to break free of their dependency on SAD foods, both from an economic and mental-health perspective.

“We know that because of the stigma associated with obesity, gaining weight is a risk factor for feeling sad,” says van Tulleken. “We need to reduce the shame around weight and start to understand that we are all victims of a food system designed to make us sick.”

He adds: “The beauty of this system from the perspective of a food producer is that most of us respond to stress and unhappiness by eating more of the food that causes the problem.”

Vanquishing the toxic interaction between our evolved appetite and the commercial incentives of food companies might seem like an impossible task, but experts believe it is possible.

McDonald's remains the nation's favourite fast-food outlet - getty

Already, a first generation of weight-loss drugs promises to change our appetites. Although Dimbleby fears problems down the line. “We’ve seen with the Covid vaccine that side-effects for a few people lead to a negative reputation, which means people who really need them don’t take them.”

However, he believes that with the right focus from government and citizens, we can change our food culture. Not that he thinks the current Government is doing enough: having been the lead non-executive director at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) for five years, Dimbleby left the role last month, claiming the Conservative party had been inactive in tackling obesity.

“We need to stop bombarding children 24/7 with food adverts. Also, culturally, in schools and hospitals and at home, we need to start cooking better.”

We can hardly afford not to. The former chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, warned in November last year that the worsening health of the British people is holding back economic growth for the first time since the Industrial Revolution. Haldane, now the chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts, said more than a century of progress on health and wellbeing was going into reverse, with a direct impact on the economy and the cost of living crisis.

If you’re attempting to make a change in your own eating patterns, Mahmood-Ahmed cautions taking up a restrictive diet, in favour of eating a lot of whole foods.

“I’m not a vegetarian,” she says. “I eat a small amount of meat, but the majority of food I eat is fruit and veg, nuts and seeds, legumes and pulses and spices, all from scratch. The more we can do that, and the less we have sweet, sugary beverages and ultra-processed foods, the better it is for our long-term health.”

