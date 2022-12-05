Love Your Airfryer? These 11 Other Cooking Gadgets Will Up Your Culinary Game Even Further

Slow cookers and multi-cookers for every space and budget

Air fryers have been the cooking gadget of 2022 and, let’s be honest, it’s easy to see why. They use a minimal amount of energy compared to conventional ovens, they cook food extremely fast, they’re easy to use, and they get results.

While we’re all low key obsessed with our air fryers, we started to wonder what other cooking gadgets there are that would put them to shame. And, believe it or not, there are some absolutely fantastic options to choose from.

From slow cookers and pressure cookers to multi-cookers that slow cook, air fry and do a hell of a lot more, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best cooking appliances that will rival your beloved air fryer.

Featuring a 24-hour delay start setting and both pressure and steam settings, this cooker is ideal for using for a range of different dishes. With a 5.5 litre capacity, it’s also great for cooking larger meals and is a great buy for families.

£76.49 (was £89.99) at Amazon

If you like to sear your meat before slow cooking it, this Morphy Richards slow cooker, that comes complete with a removable hob proof aluminium pot for searing meat and veg before stewing - is sure to be a winner. It also boasts 3.5 litre capacity and can serve between four and six people.

£51.67 (was£59.99) at Amazon

For ultra easy cooking, you don't get much better than this super simple to use digital multi-cooker. Not only does it slow cook like a dream, but it also pressure cooks, air fries, steams, grills, bakes, and more – plus it's ultra energy efficient.

£228 (was £279.99) at Amazon

For easier cooking, this Russell Hobbs multi-cooker works like a dream. Offering eight functions, including slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, and Sous Vide, it's a great buy for easier meal making.

£70 (was £79.99) at Amazon

How cute is this Star Wars themed 7-in-1 cooker? With a 5.7 litre capacity it's a great size for families and others a fantastic range of cooking functions, from pressure cooking and slow cooking to sauté and even making yoghurt.

£84.99 (was £99.99) at Amazon

For anyone looking for a gadget that is more than just a slow cooker, this 5.6 litre multi-cooker, that also pressure cooks, steams, and more, is a great buy. With a 5.6 litre capacity, it’s ideal for batch cooking.

£100 (was £129.99) at Amazon

This budget-friendly Crockpot comes with a removable easy-to-clean bowl and has a 1.8 litre cooking capacity, making it ideal for cooking meals for one to two people. It’s also ultra energy efficient and wonderfully compact for easier storage.

£14.99 at Amazon

Ideal for larger families, this large-capacity slow cooker serves up to seven people and has a 5.6 litre capacity. Thanks to the range of automated settings and its handy time delay function, this digital slow cooker is perfect if you need to prep and go.

£73.80 at Amazon

This 4.7 litre capacity slow cooker features a handy digital timer that allows you to set cooking times from 30 minutes up to 20 hours. It also has a useful auto keep-warm setting which means that you don’t need to worry about food getting cold. Both the bowl and hinged lid (that’s easy to remove) are dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.

£65 at Amazon

This digital slow cooker with an LCD display and see-through glass lid, features a handy programmable timer that makes preparing meals even easier.

£53.95 at Amazon

This family-sized slow cooker makes healthy, hearty meals with ease. With various heat settings for easier and speedier preparation and cooking, as well as a dishwasher save easy-clear pot, it’s a great option for anyone in need of a super simple to use cooker.

£24 (was £39.99) at Amazon

