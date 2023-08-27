Love is in the air as man proposes with drone display

Love was in the air as a man spelled out "marry me" in the sky with drones to propose to his partner.

Rhys Whelan, 30, popped the question to Megan Greenwood, 27, with a personalised display at a fireworks event at Newby Hall near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Saturday night.

The drones drew love hearts and spelled the words "Megan" before Mr Greenwood, from Bradford, got down on one knee.

The display was set to the couple's favourite song, 6 Words by Wretch 32.

Ms Greenwood said her fiancé "couldn't have done anything more perfect" and the unorthodox proposal "definitely beat anything that I could imagine".

The drones formed several shapes in the sky including champagne bottles and love hearts before spelling out the proposal.

"Then he turned me around and he was on one knee," Ms Greenwood said, "I don't know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking."

The couple, who have been together for nine years, shared the moment with friends and family who had joined them at Newby Hall's Fireworks Champions event.

Mr Whelan said he had thought of the idea for the proposal after seeing a drone show with his partner at a previous event and had been "as sneaky as possible" to keep it a surprise.

That included secret meetings with the show organisers and speaking to Ms Greenwood's father on Friday.

He said he was "absolutely terrified" before the big moment, which had been "six months in the making".

"All the planning and preparation all of a sudden came down to five minutes worth of display," he said.

"I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee."

But he said the gesture "had the desired effect in the end" as his partner agreed to marry him.

Ms Greenwood said: "We've talked about [getting married] but only in a joking sense. I'd always make jokes that he needs to put a ring on it, and my mum and friends would all do the same.

"He always said it's the 21st century so I have to propose to him, but I'm too stubborn for that."

Mr Whelan said being able to share the memory with many of their relatives in person was "amazing", while Ms Greenwood said her closest friends "just lost it" after seeing the display.

While the couple have not yet made wedding plans, Mr Whelan did not rule out using drones again on the big day, saying: "We'll see - you never know."

