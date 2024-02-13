Love is in the air! Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl 58 title with parade on Valentine's Day

For Kansas City Chiefs fans, there's unlikely to be a better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to shower their champions with love.

And maybe catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the process.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl parade is all set to take place Wednesday as fans gather for their third championship celebration in five years. Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, a thrilling 25-22 finish that was only the second Super Bowl ever to need overtime.

Patrick Mahomes, who led the game-winning drive, earned his third Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs became only the ninth team in NFL history to win back-to-back titles.

Here's everything you need to know for the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade:

When is Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

Wednesday, Feb. 14 beginning at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local time). The parade will conclude at Union Station, where a victory rally, complete with speeches by players and coaches, will be held, starting around 1:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

NFL Network will televise the Chiefs' celebration and it will be available for streaming on NFL.com.

Weather forecast for Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

According to AccuWeather, temperatures will be be in the low 60s with sun and areas of low clouds Wednesday.

Will Taylor Swift be at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

It's still undetermined whether the global pop star will make it to celebrate with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his teammates. Swift resumes her Eras Tour on Friday night in Melbourne, Australia, which is about a 17-hour flight from Kansas City. The time difference between Kansas City and Melbourne is also 17 hours.

