'Love Actually' opened in theaters 20 years ago — here are the best photos from the red-carpet premiere

Colin Firth, Martine McCutcheon, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and Alan Rickman, Thomas Sangster, Heike Makatsch, Gregor Fisher, and Lucia Moniz attend the UK Premiere of "Love Actually" at the Odeon, Leicester Square on November 17, 2003 in London. Dave Benett / Getty Images

November 14 marks the 20th anniversary of the release of "Love Actually."

We dove into the archives to grab the best photos from the UK and New York red carpet premieres.

Check out the movie's stars, Hugh Grant, Kiera Knightley, Emma Thompson, and more.

The quintessential British rom-com "Love Actually" celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.

The holiday movie, which features an ensemble cast of British stars, follows several relationships that coincide with each other in the lead-up to Christmas.

Channeling his rock star character, Bill Nighy posed with a group of models wearing Santa outfits at the London premiere.

Bill Nighy plays a washed-up rock star called Billy Mack. Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

Keira Knightley, who plays Juliet, also took a picture with the models.

Kiera Knightley plays newlywed Juliet in the hit film. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Stars Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and Keira Knightley posed together during the premiere.

Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, and Keira Knightley at the "Love Actually" London premiere. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Andrew Lincoln wore a simple black suit on the London red carpet.

Andrew Lincoln plays a videographer who is in love with his friend's wife. Jon Furniss / WireImage

Martine McCutcheon wore a sparkly outfit to the London premiere.

Martine McCutcheon attends the premiere of "Love Actually" at Odeon, Leicester Square, London. Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

Grant and McCutcheon, who play love interests in the film, also took pictures together.

Hugh Grant plays Prime Minister David, while Martine McCutcheon plays one of his staff members. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Lúcia Moniz got into the festive spirit in her red outfit.

Lúcia Moniz plays Portuguese housekeeper Aurélia. Rune Hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images

Rodrigo Santoro, who plays heartthrob Karl, was all smiles.

Rodrigo Santoro attends the "Love Actually" London premiere. Justin Goff / UK Press via Getty Images

Kris Marshall brought his girlfriend at the time to the premiere.

Kris Marshall plays Colin, who flies to America to get laid. Ian West - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Gregor Fisher, who plays Nighy's manager in the film, also came to the event with his partner.

Gregor Fisher arrives for the UK premiere of "Love Actually" with his wife. Ian West - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who was 13 at the time, attended the red carpet with all the big stars.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays the stepson of Liam Neeson's character. Ian West - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Bond star Daniel Craig supported his partner at the time, Heike Makatsch, who played Mia.

Heike Makatsch plays the secretary who has an affair with Alan Rickman's character. Ian West - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, who wrote a song that featured on the "Love Actually" soundtrack, flew to London to participate in the premiere.

Kelly Clarkson during the "Love Actually" London premiere. Mike Marsland / WireImage

"X Factor" judge Simon Cowell was another celebrity guest at the event.

Simon Cowell during the "Love Actually" London premiere. Mike Marsland / WireImage

At the after-party, Emma Thompson was spotted playing with the fake snow.

Emma Thompson plays Karen, the wife of Alan Rickman's character. David Westing / Getty Images

While she missed the London premiere, 11-year-old Olivia Olson was all smiles at the New York premiere.

Olivia Olson plays Joanna Anderson, a love interest of Thomas Brodie-Sangster's character. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Colin Firth also attended the New York premiere with his then-wife, Livia Giuggioli.

Colin Firth plays Jamie, a writer who falls for his housekeeper. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Alan Rickman wore all-black at the New York premiere.

Alan Rickman plays a cheating company director. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Laura Linney, who plays Sarah, wore a bright smile to the event.

Laura Linney plays Sarah, who works at the same company as Alan Rickman's character. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Rowan Atkinson attended the premiere with his then-wife, Sunetra Sastry.

Rowan Atkinson plays a jewelry salesman called Rufus. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Liam Neeson attended with his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

Liam Neeson plays Daniel, a man mourning the loss of his wife. Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

Josh Groban and January Jones, who were dating at the time, walked the red carpet together.

January Jones plays one of the American girls who meets Colin. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Director Richard Curtis was on hand to launch the movie.

Director Richard Curtis attends the premiere of "Love Actually" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Special guests at the New York premiere included renowned author Salman Rushdie.

Salman Rushdie at the "Love Actually" New York premiere. Jim Spellman / WireImage

Movie legend Joan Collins also attended the event.

Joan Collins during the "Love Actually" New York premiere. Jim Spellman / WireImage

