Lourdes Leon Stands in 'Solidarity' with Britney Spears as She Shares Sweet Childhood Throwback

Glenn Garner
·2 min read

Lourdes Leon has been team Britney since at least 2003.

Madonna's oldest child, 25, reminisced about meeting Britney Spears during the pop star's infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Lourdes' iconic mom. She posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story on Friday with a framed throwback photo of herself and Spears, 40, backstage.

"Solidarity," Lourdes wrote, showing her support for Spears after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November.

RELATED: Britney Spears Embraces Her 'Free Women Energy' with a Series of Nude Photos: 'Never Felt Better'

Spears has also been celebrating her freedom, posting some full frontal mirror selfies covered by strategically placed emojis to her 38.6 million Instagram followers Friday. "Free woman energy has never felt better," she captioned the post.

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon/Instagram

Spears also included Madonna, 63, in her celebrations, sharing a video earlier this week of herself dancing along to "Nobody's Perfect" after having her first glass of red wine in more than a decade.

"I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much … I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me !!!" Spears wrote. "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Called the Day Her Conservatorship Ended 'The Best Day of Her Life': Source

Madonna previously spoke up for her "Me Against the Music" collaborator during Spears' conservatorship battle. "Give this woman her life back," she wrote on her Instagram Story in July, posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt embellished with the Mickey Mouse Club alum's name.

"Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries," Madonna continued. "This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail!"

