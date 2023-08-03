Lourdes Leon rocks purse bikini for Australian fashion label Dion Lee: See the pics

Lourdes Leon's cutting-edge style is off the chain.

The model-singer and daughter of pop icon Madonna shared photos from a recent photoshoot she did with Australian fashion label Dion Lee on Instagram Monday. The first photo shows Leon rocking a sleek black bikini made out of small chain purses. The 26-year-old topped off the look with matching thigh-high stiletto boots.

"DION LEE CHAIN BAG," Leon captioned the post.

Another image from the shoot offers a close-up of Leon’s face, which is adorned with gold-and-silver chain eyewear that appears to hang from the corner of the model’s eyes.

Leon is no stranger to the fashion game. In February, the model skulked down the Luis de Javier runway for a Valentine’s Day show at New York Fashion Week. She walked down the bonafide church aisle in a red leather minidress with piping down the front, small red horns on the bodice, red thigh-high stockings and a similarly horned black and yellow ball cap.

Madonna’s firstborn also dabbles in the musical realm. Leon released her debut single "Lock&Key," an ethereal lo-fi pop song, last August under the stage name Lolahol.

She also released an accompanying music video, directed by her producer and co-writer Eartheater, which features Leon dancing throughout several locations, a trip to Harry Houdini's grave at Machpelah Cemetary in Queens and splashing away at the beach while wearing ropes for clothes.

"I am so proud of you Lola!" Madonna wrote on her Instagram story following the song’s release.

But don't expect Leon to follow in Madonna's pop star footsteps any time soon. Leon discussed her career aspirations, which center on her love of fashion, in an October 2021 interview with Interview magazine.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should," Leon said at the time. "I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

She added: "As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home."

