Lourdes Dia Promoted To Partner At AGC Studios

AGC Studios Chief Creative Officer Lourdes Diaz has been promoted to partner and has taken up a seat on the executive board as part of a new multi-year agreement at the indie studio.

“Ever since her arrival in the early months of AGC’s existence, Lourdes has been a hugely influential contributor to the company’s explosive growth,” said founders Stuart Ford and Miguel Palos, who also recently signed new multi-year agreements at the studio.

More from Deadline

“Aside from building a highly respected scripted television operation, in her broader role as Chief Creative Officer, she has shaped key decisions on the feature film and unscripted sides of the company, helped kickstart our Family and YA division, and has made us a very visible player in the Hispanic film and TV sector. She’s a beloved and absolutely integral part of the community and the culture we’ve built at AGC, and we’re honored to make her our business partner and welcome her to the board.”

Diaz previously served as President of Entertainment for Univision Communications Inc. (UCI). Before UCI, Diaz was Head of Global Production and Development at Viacom International, where she oversaw their development across all Comedy Central International channels and was the Executive Producer on numerous international scripted and unscripted series and shows. Before Comedy Central, Diaz was Vice President of primetime Programming at NBC and Universal Media Studios. She also served as executive producer for multiple NBC comedies and dramas, including House, Parenthood, and The Office. Before NBC, Diaz founded Agua Entertainment Group (AEG), specializing in film, television, and new media, and was Head of Creative Affairs for Green Moon Productions, a company formed and operated by Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

Story continues

Diaz added: “Since coming on board at AGC at the beginning, first as the Head of Television and later the Studio’s first Chief Creative Officer, it has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The level of collaboration, trust, and creative fearlessness shown by Stuart and Miguel is unparalleled. I’m excited to continue here as a partner and board member to continue building this studio as the go-to home for filmmaker-driven features and television in the independent market.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.