New lounge in Johnson County mall has golf simulators, ballpark food, indoor patio

The first AME Golf & Brew Lounge has softly opened in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall.

It took over the former Microsoft Store space nearly a year ago and planned to open in September. But the permitting process pushed back the opening.

Now it has an indoor patio along the front — a place customers can take a break to watch mall shoppers or sports on big screen TVs. Inside is a full bar offering ballpark food including pizzas, hot dogs, chicken fingers, chips, brats and soups. It will have happy hour drink and food specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Ryan Marshall with some of the food selections at the new AME Golf & Brew Lounge.

But the main attraction is the golf simulators loaded with 35 courses. AME hopes to start men’s and women’s leagues soon and host corporate events. Customers bring their own clubs.

AME stands for “autographs and memorabilia experts.” Minnesota’s AME Sports has operated a sports merchandise, autograph collectibles and memorabilia store in Oak Park Mall, 95th Street and Quivira Road, for four years. Sports memorabilia on the walls of the lounge will be available for purchase and it will have more displays in the back.

Founder Ryan Marshall said former Kansas City Chiefs Neil Smith is scheduled to do a “meet and greet” at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the grand opening.