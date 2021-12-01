New Lounge café-bars coming to two London suburbs, Loungers boss reveals

Loungers reported sales at nearly 25% above pre-Covid levels for the seven months to November 28, and a first-half pre-tax profit of £12.8 million (Loungers)

Loungers has seen sales top 2019 levels and is opening new London venues as the neighbourhood café-bar chain operator benefits from hybrid working and newly-available former Topshop and Debenhams sites on high streets.

The Bristol-based firm, which floated in 2019, is behind over 180 Lounge and Cosy Club venues nationwide and employs more than 5,000 people.

Today it reported sales at nearly 25% above pre-Covid levels for the seven months to November 28, and a first-half pre-tax profit of £12.8 million.

The firm's largely suburban "chimney block" and market town-based chains have benefited from hybrid working as families no longer commuting full time head out locally.

It has already opened 16 new sites this year, and new Lounge sites are coming to Ealing in January and in spring to Wembley as part of further expansion.

Chief executive Nick Collins told the Standard: "We're excited about opening more sites in Greater London.

"We believe the Loungers and Cosy Clubs have a strong role to play in regenerating high streets.

"Particularly through the retail space, through the likes of Arcadia [folding], we're seeing really good property opportunities on prime pitch on the high street which haven't previously been available to us."

Collins said he is "very much reassured by what the Prime Minister said yesterday in terms of urging people to carry on with their Christmas celebrations", but cautioned that it is "early days".

Over the five days since the Omicron variant was revealed Loungers has "not seen any change in customer behaviour", Collins said, and added: "We remain very optimistic."

Shares in Loungers rose 5.5%, or 15p, to 285p, on the update on Wednesday morning.

It comes after new Marston's boss Andrew Andrea also reported still taking enquiries for office Christmas party pub bookings and seeing no surge in cancellations this week despite Omicron. Other hospitality chiefs have warned in recent days that key Christmas bookings and trade are already being hit by cancellations due to concerns over the new variant, however.

In addition to the variant, pub, bar and restaurant operators are facing soaring costs for everything from gas bills to staffing. Loungers said it has utility costs hedged through September 2024 to help manage inflation, and that growing scale helps offset sky-high supply prices.

