Solid shooting helps Louisville blow out Wake Forest 96-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- After letting its previous game slip from its grasp, Louisville got back on track with consistent scoring while its defense frequently disrupted Wake Forest's offensive flow.

V.J. King and Quentin Snider each scored 15 points, Deng Adel added 14 and Louisville overcame a slow start to shoot 51 percent and pull away for a 96-77 victory against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Seeking to rebound from Wednesday's overtime loss at Miami, the Cardinals (16-5, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-8 before surging ahead with a 19-2 run that included 14 unanswered points. They followed with several runs to stretch a 42-33 halftime lead to 79-51 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining and eventually lead by 31 in rolling to their fifth win in six games while handing the reeling Demon Deacons (8-13, 1-8) their seventh consecutive defeat.

Besides forcing 20 turnovers for 28 points, the Cardinals outscored the Demon Deacons 42-15 in bench points and 19-4 on the break.

''Played pretty well offensively tonight,'' Louisville interim coach David Padgett said. ''I thought our full-court press got us going, got us back in the game. We kind of came out a little flat defensively to start the game. But our bench did an unbelievable job tonight, really came in and gave us a huge boost.''

King, Snider and Adel helped set the example for Louisville.

King made 7 of 9 from the field while Snider was 5 of 7, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Adel made 2 of 3 from long range and 6 of 13 overall as the Cardinals made 10 of 25 3-pointers.

''When we get the ball moving from side to side a couple of times,'' King said, ''once we do that we get great shots, wide-open shots, our drives, kicks and sprint-aways. We find each other and get those great shots.''