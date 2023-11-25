Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions, odds, how to watch: Everything you need to know
This week brings about the end of the 2023 college football regular season, and with it, a big intrastate football rivalry – the 35th iteration of the Governor's Cup – to conclude 13 weeks of play.
After clinching a spot in the ACC Football Championship, the Louisville Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) to continue their run as College Football Playoff dark horse hopefuls.
Kentucky has won five of the last six Governor's Cup matchups and leads the all-time series 19-15 dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1912.
Here's everything to know about the Week 13 clash.
NCAAF odds: Louisville vs. Kentucky betting lines, trends
All odds as of Wednesday evening.
Spread: Louisville (-7)
Moneyline: Louisville (-300); Kentucky (+230)
Over/under: 50.5
Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions
Sporting News: Lay the points for Louisville
Caleb Tallman writes, "With the Governor's Cup on the line, both teams will give it all they have. With that said, as long as Louisville does not lose the turnover battle, they are the better team and should score at will on a weak Kentucky defense."
Lineups: Points will be hard to come by
William Schwartz writes, "This is a big game, but winning the ACC and putting themselves on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion is a higher priority. Louisville could easily be playing offense with one hand behind its back as they try to avoid showing their hand to FSU. The Kentucky defense has been solid, approximately top-50 this season by many metrics, That could be a challenge for quarterback Jack Plummer, probably one of Louisville’s weakest links. With solid matchups for both defenses, let’s play the under in this one."
ESPN: Louisville is a heavy favorite at home
ESPN Analytics give the Cardinals a 74.3% chance to win their regular season finale at home. The Wildcats get a 25.7% chance to close out their regular season with a road victory.
How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky: TV channel, streaming info
When: Saturday, Nov. 25, Noon ET
Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.
Cable TV: ABC
Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV
Kentucky football schedule and results
All times Eastern.
Week 1: Kentucky 44 - 14 Ball State FINAL
Week 2: Kentucky 28 - 17 Eastern Kentucky FINAL
Week 3: Kentucky 35 - 3 Akron FINAL
Week 4: Kentucky 45 - 28 Vanderbilt FINAL
Week 5: Kentucky 33 - 14 Florida FINAL
Week 6: Kentucky 13 - 51 Georgia FINAL
Week 7: Kentucky 21 - 38 Missouri FINAL
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Kentucky 27 - 33 Tennessee FINAL
Week 10: Kentucky 24 - 3 Mississippi State, FINAL
Week 11: Kentucky 21 - 49 Alabama, FINAL
Week 12: Kentucky 14 - 17 South Carolina, FINAL
Week 13: Kentucky @ Louisville, Noon, ABC
Louisville football schedule and results
All times Eastern.
Week 1: Louisville 39 - 34 Georgia Tech FINAL
Week 2: Louisville 56 - 0 Murray State FINAL
Week 3: Louisville 21 - 14 Indiana FINAL
Week 4: Louisville 56 - 28 Boston College FINAL
Week 5: Louisville 13 - 10 NC State FINAL
Week 6: Louisville 20 -33 Notre Dame FINAL
Week 7: Louisville 21 - 38 Pitt FINAL
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Louisville 23 - 0 Duke, FINAL
Week 10: Louisville 34 - 3 Virginia Tech, FINAL
Week 11: Louisville 31 - 24 Virginia, FINAL
Week 12: Louisville 38 - 31 Miami (FL), FINAL
Week 13: Louisville vs. Kentucky, Noon, ABC
ACC Championship: Louisville vs. Florida State, 8:14 p.m., ABC
