Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions, odds, how to watch: Everything you need to know

This week brings about the end of the 2023 college football regular season, and with it, a big intrastate football rivalry – the 35th iteration of the Governor's Cup – to conclude 13 weeks of play.

After clinching a spot in the ACC Football Championship, the Louisville Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) host the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC) to continue their run as College Football Playoff dark horse hopefuls.

Kentucky has won five of the last six Governor's Cup matchups and leads the all-time series 19-15 dating back to the two teams' first meeting in 1912.

Here's everything to know about the Week 13 clash.

NCAAF odds: Louisville vs. Kentucky betting lines, trends

All odds as of Wednesday evening.

Spread: Louisville (-7)

Moneyline: Louisville (-300); Kentucky (+230)

Over/under: 50.5

Louisville vs. Kentucky predictions

Sporting News: Lay the points for Louisville

Caleb Tallman writes, "With the Governor's Cup on the line, both teams will give it all they have. With that said, as long as Louisville does not lose the turnover battle, they are the better team and should score at will on a weak Kentucky defense."

Lineups: Points will be hard to come by

William Schwartz writes, "This is a big game, but winning the ACC and putting themselves on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion is a higher priority. Louisville could easily be playing offense with one hand behind its back as they try to avoid showing their hand to FSU. The Kentucky defense has been solid, approximately top-50 this season by many metrics, That could be a challenge for quarterback Jack Plummer, probably one of Louisville’s weakest links. With solid matchups for both defenses, let’s play the under in this one."

ESPN: Louisville is a heavy favorite at home

ESPN Analytics give the Cardinals a 74.3% chance to win their regular season finale at home. The Wildcats get a 25.7% chance to close out their regular season with a road victory.

How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky: TV channel, streaming info

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, Noon ET

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

Kentucky football schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Kentucky 44 - 14 Ball State FINAL

Week 2: Kentucky 28 - 17 Eastern Kentucky FINAL

Week 3: Kentucky 35 - 3 Akron FINAL

Week 4: Kentucky 45 - 28 Vanderbilt FINAL

Week 5: Kentucky 33 - 14 Florida FINAL

Week 6: Kentucky 13 - 51 Georgia FINAL

Week 7: Kentucky 21 - 38 Missouri FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Kentucky 27 - 33 Tennessee FINAL

Week 10: Kentucky 24 - 3 Mississippi State, FINAL

Week 11: Kentucky 21 - 49 Alabama, FINAL

Week 12: Kentucky 14 - 17 South Carolina, FINAL

Week 13: Kentucky @ Louisville, Noon, ABC

Louisville football schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Louisville 39 - 34 Georgia Tech FINAL

Week 2: Louisville 56 - 0 Murray State FINAL

Week 3: Louisville 21 - 14 Indiana FINAL

Week 4: Louisville 56 - 28 Boston College FINAL

Week 5: Louisville 13 - 10 NC State FINAL

Week 6: Louisville 20 -33 Notre Dame FINAL

Week 7: Louisville 21 - 38 Pitt FINAL

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Louisville 23 - 0 Duke, FINAL

Week 10: Louisville 34 - 3 Virginia Tech, FINAL

Week 11: Louisville 31 - 24 Virginia, FINAL

Week 12: Louisville 38 - 31 Miami (FL), FINAL

Week 13: Louisville vs. Kentucky, Noon, ABC

ACC Championship: Louisville vs. Florida State, 8:14 p.m., ABC

