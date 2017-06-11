Louisville, Texas A&M 1st entries in College World Series

Louisville's shortstop Devin Hairston (29) and infielder Devin Mann (7) celebrate following their 6-2 victory over Kentucky in the NCAA college baseball super regionals, Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Louisville now advances to Omaha for the College World Series. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Louisville and Texas A&M finished super-regional sweeps on Saturday and became the first two teams to clinch spots in the College World Series.

The Cardinals will go to the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, for the third time in five years after their 6-2 win over Kentucky. The Aggies will make their first appearance since 2011 after they overcame a four-run deficit in the eighth inning and ended Davidson's surprising NCAA Tournament run with a 12-6 victory.

Cal State Fullerton beat Long Beach State 12-0 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday. No. 1 national seed Oregon State tried to finish its best-of-three series against Vanderbilt later Saturday night.

In a super-regional openers, Florida State defeated Sam Houston State 7-6 on Jackson Lueck's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Evan Skoug hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lift TCU past Missouri State 3-2. Wake Forest played at No. 3 Florida and Mississippi State at LSU in other Game 1s.

In Louisville, Drew Ellis homered twice and Brendan McKay scattered eight hits and struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings against Kentucky. The Cardinals set a school record with their 52nd win, breaking the record by the 2013 team, and will come to Omaha for the fourth time in 11 years.

In College Station, Texas, the Aggies continued their postseason surge. They were one of the last four at-large teams selected for the national tournament but are 5-0 so far. Davidson, the No. 4 regional seed that knocked off No. 2 national seed North Carolina twice in regionals, led 6-2 before A&M scored seven times in the top of the eighth.

The go-ahead run scored when second baseman Alec Acosta and third baseman Eric Jones collided trying to catch a two-out pop-up behind the pitcher's mound. Two runs came home as the ball popped out of Acosta's glove.

In Long Beach, California, John Gavin allowed seven hits in his first complete game and Fullerton's Chris Hudgins homered and drove in four runs.

Lueck's game-winning single in Tallahassee, Florida, continued his hot streak in the national tournament. He had a career-high four hits against the Bearkats and is 10 for 24 with eight RBIs the last six games.

In Fort Worth, Texas, Jared Janczak struck out 10 over 6 1/3 strong innings for TCU, and Skoug's homer moved the Horned Frogs within one win of advancing to the CWS for the fourth straight year.

A look around the country:

---

TRIPLE PLAY

Sam Houston State turned what's believed to be the first triple play in program history in the third inning against Florida State. With runners on first and second, Quincy Nieporte hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Taylor Beene. Beene stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Lance Miles, who made the relay to first in plenty of time to get Nieporte. It was the 14th triple play in Division I this season.

TITAN OF A PITCHER

Gavin, Fullerton's 6-foot-6, 250-pound left-hander, continues to be one of the nation's hottest pitchers. Gavin has surrendered just two runs over 27 1/3 innings over four starts.

IT'S ABOUT TIME

Jeremy Eierman's fourth home run of the tournament for Missouri State was the first one allowed in 78 innings by Janczak. The Horned Frogs' sophomore has given up five homers in 159 career innings.

CELEBRATION, TAKE TWO

Louisville players were hugging each other, throwing gloves in the air and spraying Gatorade right after reliever Sam Bordner stepped on first base for what appeared to be the final out against Kentucky. Not so fast. The Wildcats' Tristan Pompey was ruled safe because of a throwing error by first baseman Drew Ellis that drew Bordner off the bag. Bordner then got Evan White to fly out, and Cardinals got to do the obligatory dogpiles for real.

---

AP Sports Writer Gary B. Graves in Louisville contributed.