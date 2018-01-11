Louisville snaps No. 23 FSU's 28-game home win streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Louisville got off to a slow start on the road against Florida State for the second straight year. This time though it was able to overcome it.

The Cardinals trailed by nine points 2 minutes into Wednesday night's game against the 23rd-ranked Seminoles and were down by 13 at halftime before rallying for a 73-69 victory, which snapped FSU's 28-game home winning streak.

''That's as good a road win as we've had in the past couple years,'' Louisville coach David Padgett said. ''We didn't get rattled and did a good job of being resilient and battling back.''

The Cardinals trailed 14-0 in last year's game and were never able to climb back before losing 73-68. At one point late in the first half of Wednesday's game they trailed by 17.

Deng Adel scored 16 points and Ray Spalding added 15 for the Cardinals (12-4, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who got their first road win against a ranked team since March 5, 2014, against SMU to snap an 11-game skid.

Louisville was 13 of 28 from the field in the second half, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers. Ryan McMahon, who scored 11 points, had three 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes. He gave the Cardinals their first lead (64-62) with a 3 with 4:55 remaining and had another that pushed it to 71-66 with 59 seconds left.

''We got off to a slow start but we were able to trust the offense and stick to the game plan,'' McMahon said.

Louisville trailed 45-32 at halftime but steadily stormed back as the Seminoles missed five of their first six from the field in the second half and committed six turnovers in the first 6 minutes. A 3-pointer by Adel with 9:04 remaining tied it at 55 before the Cardinals took the lead on McMahon's 3-pointer.

After Louisville had a five-point lead in the final minute, Braian Angola made a 3 to pull FSU within 71-69. The Seminoles had a final chance to tie after a Cardinals' turnover, but Terance Mann missed a layup with a second remaining. McMahon then made both free throws to put the game away.