Louisville snaps losing streak, gets first win for Pegues

  • Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) shoots over Clemson guard Alex Hemenway, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) shoots over Clemson guard Alex Hemenway, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) charges into Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) charges into Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) tries to drive past Clemson guard Alex Hemenway (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) tries to drive past Clemson guard Alex Hemenway (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) drives around Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville guard Jarrod West (13) drives around Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots past Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots past Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) drives past Clemson guard David Collins (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) drives past Clemson guard David Collins (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) attempts a shot over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) attempts a shot over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) shoots over Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) tries to back in against Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin (1) tries to back in against Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Clemson head coach Brad Brownell shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Clemson head coach Brad Brownell shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Louisville won 70-61. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
·2 min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61 on Saturday.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Pegues was the coach for five of the losses after replacing Chris Mack.

Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining. Three of Louisville’s final five baskets were 3-pointers as they finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Williams finished with 12 points and Ellis had 11. Jae'Lyn Withers had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Clemson.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Tigers (12-15, 4-12). Naz Bohannon added 11 points and Chase Hunter, the only starter in double figures, scored 10.

Clemson led 31-28 early in the second half before Locke and El Ellis shot four consecutive 3-pointers for Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 40-31 lead. Again, Louisville’s made 3-pointers came in bunches as the Cardinals finished 8 of 29 (27.6%) from 3-point distance.

Louisville took an early lead and was ahead 19-11 before Hunter had a three-point play and a 3-pointer to get the Tigers within two. The teams stayed within two points of each other for the final six minutes of the half and Louisville led 28-27 at the break.

Clemson's P.J. Hall, who scored a career-high 28 points in a loss to Florida State on Tuesday, injured his foot in the first half and did not return.

-—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

