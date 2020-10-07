Louisville released its Breonna Taylor investigation: Here's what the massive file contains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly seven months after Louisville Metro Police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old Black woman, in her apartment, the city has publicly released its controversial investigation into the high-profile case.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a statement said, "it was important to release the PIU files as quickly as possible to the public, after making necessary redactions. Much of the information in these files was included in records from the Grand Jury proceedings that were released last week."
It's a massive file, containing 57 body camera videos from officers who responded to Taylor's apartment in the aftermath of the March 13 shooting, interviews with dozens of officers on scene during and after Taylor's death, and investigative reports written by LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigators that detail work their work.
Records withheld, according to the city, include medical records, cellphone extraction reports, autopsy photos, two sealed search warrants and "intelligence work-up reports" from the city's Real Time Crime Center.
It also notes that birthdates, social security numbers, addresses and names of witnesses not previously identified have been redacted, as well as photos and medical information for Taylor and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot during the incident, and search warrants that remain under court seal.
The file formed the foundation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's investigation, as well as the ongoing FBI investigation into whether police legally secured the warrant for Taylor's home and potentially committed civil rights investigations.
Cameron has said his office's investigation, built largely on work done by LMPD, concluded the two officers who shot and killed Taylor were justified in returning fire because Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them first.
On Sept. 23, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for bullets he fired into an occupied apartment next to Taylor's.
But no one has been charged in Taylor's death.
Investigation file contains interviews, evidence reports, crime scene photos
Many records in the file have already been made public, either through court records, the city or leaks to The Louisville Courier Journal of the USA TODAY Network, and other news media, including:
- The full police interviews of Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker and Mattingly.
- Interviews with Detective Myles Cosgrove and former Detective Brett Hankison, both of whom fired shots, along with Mattingly, at Taylor's apartment, as well as other officers present during the raid.
- Statements from SWAT officers who described glaring deficiencies with planning and carrying out the warrant, as well as securing the scene at Taylor's apartment after her death.
- Interviews with a key witness who police said heard officers announce their presence while knocking on Taylor's door but who said the exact opposite in his initial interview.
- An interview with former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad telling investigators that other officers said Taylor was shooting at police with a rifle. Taylor was never armed.
- More than 1,200 LMPD crime scene photos of Taylor's apartment and of two neighboring units that were peppered with 32 rounds fired by police.
- Video camera footage showing Hankison violating department policy by entering Taylor's apartment after the shooting, looking for guns and asking if anyone inside was dead.
- An internal report written after Taylor's death, detailing the connections police found to her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer.
- Interviews with Shively Police Department officers who said they told LMPD officers that Taylor was not getting packages for Glover delivered to her apartment, even though the application for the search warrant for her apartment said the exact opposite.
- A Kentucky State Police ballistics report, which did not confirm nor rule out Walker's gun as having fired the shot that struck Mattingly in the femoral artery.
- Taylor's autopsy report, which showed that the fatal bullet tore through her pulmonary artery and damaged one of her lungs, killing her quickly.
- Walker's frantic call to 911 after the shooting, where he said "somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend."
- Hankison's call to dispatchers, reporting an officer was down and police "encountered rifle fire," which later proved to be untrue.
The Louisville Courier Journal sued LMPD in May, arguing that the investigative file should have become a public record after it was turned over to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.
A judge sided with the police department in September, and the newspaper is appealing that decision.
