Kentucky bank gunman was star athlete and finance graduate who turned rifle on colleagues

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, - Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

The man who livestreamed the murder of his colleagues in Kentucky was a finance graduate who had found out he was about to be fired from his banking job, sources have told US media.

Connor Sturgeon said in a note to his parents and a friend that he would target the bank where he had worked for over a year, according to a police source who spoke to CNN.

Four people were killed in the Old National Bank after Sturgeon stormed the branch shortly after opening time and opened fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle. The gunman himself died, taking the toll to five.

Police identified the dead as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

Two police officers were among nine people wounded at the scene, including a 26-year-old recent police academy graduate who was struck in the head and remained in critical condition after brain surgery on Monday. Two other victims were also in critical condition.

Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, moved to tears, told a press conference on Monday that he was friends with some of the victims.

“This is awful," he said.

"I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

Remembering his friend, Mr Elliot, he said: "He taught me how to help build my law career, he helped me become governor, he gave me advice on being a good dad."

Gunman targeted colleagues

According to the Facebook page of the shooter's mother, Sturgeon grew up in southern Indiana, which is just north of Louisville. The elder of two boys, he attended Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, where he ran track and played basketball for the team his father coached.

He enrolled as a business student at the University of Alabama in 2016.

Sturgeon worked at the bank as an intern for three summers from 2018 to 2020 before becoming a full-time employee in 2022 as a portfolio banker, according to a LinkedIn profile page.

He had no prior contact with Louisville police. But on Monday he embarked on what the city major called a "targeted act of evil violence", opening fire with a sporting rifle during his work's morning staff meeting.

A bank employee took refuge in the vault, locking herself in and calling her husband who she begged to contact police to send help. Caleb Goodlett, her husband, said that by the time he called authorities, they were already on the scene.

Other employees said they were in the office when a colleague came in and warned them about a shooter entering the building carrying guns.

A man who escaped the building during the shooting said the shooter opened fire with a long rifle in a conference room in the back of the building on the first floor.

Witness Troy Haste, who is reportedly a former employee of the bank, told the news station: “Whoever was next to me got shot – blood is on me from it.”

He said he survived the attack by hiding in a break room, adding: “I didn’t see his face. I was looking around, opening the door to see where he was at, and I could still see him shooting.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks with police at the scene - MICHAEL CLEVENGER/USA TODAY NETWORK

One witness said she heard multiple gunshots and breaking glass while in her car at a junction nearby.

The woman, only named as Debbie, told WDRB local media station: “Gunfire erupted, like, right over my head. When I turned, I saw that one of the windows in the bank had been blown out.”

Six others were taken to hospital after the mass shooting - MICHAEL CLEVENGER/USA TODAY NETWORK

Police were called to the building on East Main Street at around 8.30am where officers “encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gun shots”.

He died at the scene and police are still trying to confirm if the suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds or if he was killed by officers.

Police were working to identify all of the victims.

Residents were urged to stay away from the scene as the investigation is expected to carry on into the night.