Louisville police department moves to fire two officers who obtained warrant and shot Breonna Taylor

A crowd of protesters gather near the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park (Getty Images)

The Louisville police department notified both the officer who obtained the no-knock warrant and the one who loosed the fatal shot in the Breonna Taylor case that they would be fired, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Louisville Metropolitan Police told detective Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that green-lighted the March drug raid on Ms Taylor’s home, that it intended to terminate his employment, according to police officials. And a lawyer for detective Myles Cosgrove, who Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in September fired the fatal shot, also said his client was told would be fired.

An internal investigation by the department found that Mr Jaynes had lied about speaking to a postal inspector as part of the justification for the raid, though Mr Jaynes’ lawyers argue he had sufficient basis to seek the warrant. The detective had argued that Ms Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, was receiving packages at her apartment.

Both officers have a right to a pre-termination hearing, according to Louisville police.

On 13 March, police raided Ms Taylor’s apartment as part of a drugs investigation into her ex-boyfriend. In the chaos and confusion of the raid, before which police say they gave advanced warning but other witnesses said the opposite, officers traded shots with Ms Taylor’s current boyfriend, accidentally killing Ms Taylor and sending stray bullets into nearby apartments. The raid did not uncover any drugs or money.