Louisville officer shot in the head during bank mass shooting is leaving the hospital

The Louisville police officer who was critically injured more than three months ago while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting is expected to be released from a rehabilitation facility Friday, officials at University of Louisville’s health care system announced.

Officer Nickolas Wilt has been hospitalized since April 10 after he was shot in the head by Connor Sturgeon, an employee at the bank who shot several people with an AR-15 that morning. Wilt remained in critical condition for nearly a month and had a battle with pneumonia during his hospitalization.

On May 10, Wilt was taken off all life-sustaining medical equipment and transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, where he has been undergoing treatment ever since.

Five people were killed during the shooting that injured Wilt, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Sturgeon also died after he was shot by police.

Wilt was on his fourth shift as an LMPD officer when he was shot, police said previously. He and his training officer, Cory Galloway, were the first officers on scene after reports of the shooting came in. Wilt and Galloway were praised for their efforts and credited with saving lives.

Officials are expected to give remarks about Wilt’s recovery Friday.

“Officer Wilt is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care,” UofL Health said in a news release Thursday.