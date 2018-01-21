Louisville leads big before surviving Boston College 77-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Deng Adel's work day looked complete as he headed to the bench with a statistical double-double that put Louisville comfortably ahead of Boston College ��� or so it seemed before things began unraveling in less than two minutes.

The junior forward ended up going back in to deliver the first of the Cardinals' 10 free throws on 12 attempts in the final minute that sealed Sunday's tense 77-69 victory over the Eagles.

"At that point it's a free-throw game," said Adel, who had all of his 18 points and 10 rebounds after halftime, including the free throw with 56 seconds remaining.

"So, not turning it over and inbounding it, that's a lot of pressure on me because I was the one there. Just making the right reads and guys being strong with the ball, and just making free throws."

A second half in which the Cardinals (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with several spurts ended up with them needing every point possible down the stretch.

Their 12-2 surge just after the break - including nine by Adel - propelled them to a 46-33 lead that eventually reached 18 with 3:57 remaining. Louisville's scoring leader exited with 2:47 left and the Cardinals up by 16, but the Eagles stormed back within 71-69 on Jordan Chatman's 3 with 33 seconds left.

After V.J. King's two free throws made it a four-point game, Chatman's long-range attempt bounced off the rim and out of bounds.

Ryan McMahon then made two from the line before King made two more to seal the Cardinals' fourth consecutive win.

And a lesson learned by Louisville interim coach David Padgett that it's never really over until the final horn.

"I probably should have waited a little bit longer to empty the bench, which is part of the learning process," Padgett conceded.