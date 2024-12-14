Louisville hosts Rivers and No. 22 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (7-3) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 NC State takes on Louisville after Saniya Rivers scored 25 points in NC State's 59-57 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Louisville scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 0-1 in road games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Louisville scores 75.1 points, 12.8 more per game than the 62.3 NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Cardinals.

Aziaha James is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press