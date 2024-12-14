Louisiana Tech wins 77-63 over Georgia Southern

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kaden Cooper scored 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat Georgia Southern 77-63 on Friday night.

Cooper had eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (9-2). Daniel Batcho scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and three blocks. AJ Bates shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles (6-5) were led by Bradley Douglas, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Georgia Southern also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Nakavieon White. Eren Banks had 10 points.

Batcho scored 14 points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 35-33. Cooper scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Louisiana Tech to a 14-point victory.

