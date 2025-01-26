Louisiana Tech wins 75-69 against Middle Tennessee

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 25 points as Louisiana Tech beat Middle Tennessee 75-69 on Saturday night.

Batcho also added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 4-4 Conference USA). Kaden Cooper scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds. Sean Newman Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2) were led by Camryn Weston, who recorded 16 points, four assists and two steals. Middle Tennessee also got 15 points from Jestin Porter. Jlynn Counter also had 13 points and five assists.

Batcho scored seven points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 30-27. Batcho scored Louisiana Tech's final six points as they finished off a six-point victory.

Louisiana Tech plays Saturday against Sam Houston at home, and Middle Tennessee hosts New Mexico State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press