Louisiana State Police Chief Left With Warning After Traffic Stop For Speeding

A Louisiana State Police chief was reportedly caught driving “at least 90 mph” and was allowed to leave after a traffic stop in June.

A state trooper pulled over Col. Lamar Davis last month after he spotted him speeding on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, a bridge on a highway between Baton Rouge and Lafayette, WBRZ-TV reported.

Sources told the news station that Davis, who was pulled over at about 11 a.m. on June 28, had just urged his department to start cracking down on speeders on the Atchafalaya Basin.

The stop followed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ recently-signed legislation that will spawn traffic cameras to identify speeding drivers going across the roughly 18-mile bridge.

The legislation, which takes effect on August 1, will fine drivers as much as $1,000 for getting across the bridge in less than 18 minutes, WBRZ-TV reported.

The state trooper who pulled over his boss said “well I’ll be” after his boss popped out of his vehicle to reveal himself during the stop, according to body camera footage.

Footage from the trooper’s body camera, released via a public records request, appeared to cut short.

You can watch footage from the stop, including the trooper’s dash camera footage, below.

Department sources told WBRZ-TV that they’re “taught” to take driver’s licenses away when people 30 mph over the speed limit.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, said the trooper “utilized his discretion and did not issue a citation.”

The trooper is seen shaking Davis’ hand before the two head back to their vehicles.

Davis, in an interview with WAFB-TV, said he needs to “slow [his] butt down.”

“This is something that I frown upon and quite frankly I’m disappointed in myself,” Davis said.

“But, rest assured that I know better, and I will continue to do better and do my best. You have that commitment there.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

