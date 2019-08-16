Louisiana saves itself some 'ragin' by declaring player donations 'encouraged' — not mandatory

You may find this hard to believe, but a college football coach, in the course of conducting his team’s preseason training camp, went beyond the boundaries of what is wise and proper.

At least Louisiana coach Billy Napier’s lapse in judgement did not cause his players any unnecessary pain.

Except, maybe, in the wallet.

As part of its preseason preparations, Louisiana has a standard daily seminar on a different topic that can be useful to the players away from the field: on personal finance, on public speaking and interview skills. That sort of thing. This is wonderful, something too many coaches and programs overlook in the rush to install the proper blocking scheme for punt returns.

This week, the Louisiana players heard from deputy director of athletics Lee De Leon, executive director of the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Fund. He told them about how the RCAF operates in terms of fundraising and what the benefits are for the university’s current athletes. When De Leon finished, Napier announced that all scholarship football players would be mandated to become members of the RCAF, which demands a minimum $50 donation.

When members of the athletic department learned of this, “mandatory” was downgraded to “encouraged” faster than Ja’Marcus Bradley can run a 40-yard dash. (Hint: that’s pretty fast. Bradley caught 10 touchdown passes for Louisiana last year).

The clarification: IT CANNOT BE MANDATORY. (OK, I added the capitalization).

“The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics is thrilled that head coach Billy Napier’s football program and its student-athletes expressed their collective desire to give back and show gratitude to the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation,” the school said in a statement “Members of the football program have started an initiative to demonstrate their appreciation to the RCAF, including its board of directors, staff and investors, when they are able to do so.

“Additionally, student-athletes will be encouraged to join the RCAF at the introductory level during their college careers, an initiative the program and the coaching staff supports to give back to the foundation that has done so much to support the Louisiana football team and the department of athletics.”

When he spoke again publicly on Friday, however, Napier seemed to have been bothered only by the national media's reaction to his initial demands.

"Maybe I misspoke in the way I presented it, and that's my fault," Napier said. "But I do think it's something we'll continue to do, and I think it's going to be good for our players to be educated about that process and have perspective and not feel entitled and know that it is a privilege to be a college student-athlete."

Napier said when he initially presented it to the players, they were told if "they can't afford it, or they're stretched a little thin, they can come see me personally. Of if they disagree with it, they can come see me personally. And I'll pay theirs on my behalf."

He said the players "totally understood the message," apparently oblivious to the possibility -- or the likelihood -- a player who does disagree with being forced to fork over $50 isn't going to take that up with the coach who controls the playing time. That's to say nothing of the possibility there are athletes who genuinely would miss the $50 because of their financial situations.

In some ways, Napier's clarification was more appalling than the original policy.

Introducing college athletes to the work of the athletic department fundraisers is logical and desirable. All of them, hopefully, will wind up with fulfilling careers and be available as a potential resource for the universities that help to position them for success. If they learn what the athletic fundraising department contributes to all of that while they still are students, they might be more inclined to become donors as alumni.

Some NCAA universities allow new graduates to enter their booster clubs for free during the first year after graduation, then gradually increase the donation level as the alumni get deeper into their careers.

There isn’t anything wrong with asking — even requiring — current athletes to become non-donating members of the booster club while in school, with the implied promise that the phone calls and frequent snail-mail donation pleas will follow subsequent to graduation. But Napier certainly should have known better than to demand his scholarship players turn over $50 of their money to the athletic department. They give enough of themselves every day they practice and play.

This was particularly unfortunate in the current college athletics environment, where the topic of amateurism has become a dominant storyline and engendered heated debate.

"If my coach asked me to donate $50 to the university, my first response would be: Heck, no. My second response would be: Absolutely not. And my third response would be: How could you even ask me to do this?" Mike O'Donnell, college basketball analyst and former UCF guard told Sporting News. "I have no problem with university leadership educating athletes on the importance of philanthropy, but that should only be for laying the foundation for former student-athletes to donate back to his or her program when they are financially capable."

This is not just about what the adult in the room deems correct. If that were the deal, Napier should have stood up after the players were lectured on personal finance and demand they all invest in Roth IRAs.